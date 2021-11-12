The state football playoffs just began last week, but La Pine feels as though it has been in the postseason since the season began in early September.
When the No. 5 Hawks (6-3) kick off their Class 3A quarterfinal game on the road against No. 4 Warrenton (7-2) at CMH Field in Astoria Saturday at 1 p.m., it will be the ninth time in their 10 games that they have faced a team that made the playoffs.
On a four-game winning streak — which includes their first playoff win since 2000, 36-6 over Amity last week — the Hawks have outscored opponents 166-28 and are one of the most feared teams in the 3A postseason.
“That was the purpose of the tough schedule,” said La Pine coach Bo DeForest. “Most of the teams we have played this year are still playing.”
But before the winning streak and before becoming the bullies of Friday nights, the Hawks were a team staring at a losing record through their first five games, and all three of the losses came down to a handful of plays and as many points.
In many of those losses, DeForest said, it was his team losing the game rather than the other team beating them. In a late-September game against Henley, a team that advanced to the 4A quarterfinals, the Hawks turned the ball over four times, committed untimely penalties, and yet still had a chance to win until a game-winning drive stalled inside the 10-yard line.
“If you look at our games in the past and the games that we have lost, if we play clean in these then we are winning by multiple touchdowns,” DeForest said. “We have shot ourselves in the foot.”
To compound the worry about the potential of missing the playoffs, La Pine had its first game of the season canceled due to poor air quality. When there are only nine regular-season games, missing a game can ruin playoff chances.
Even the head coach admitted that some were concerned that perhaps they might be on the outside looking in at the 16-team 3A playoff bracket after some of the early season losses. But DeForest said he did not feel that from his players, who showed up after losses ready to get back to work.
“Every Monday when we showed up they never wavered,” DeForest said. “It was unnecessary worry, kids were already aware we are a great team. I was afraid that we were buried in a hole with our schedule.”
Throughout the course of the season, La Pine became a more balanced team. The defense carried the team early, and aside from giving up 34 points to 3A’s top-ranked Siuslaw, the Hawks have not allowed more than 20 points this season.
But it is the offense that has really taken off over the final month of the regular season and into the playoffs, making La Pine a serious threat to reach the semifinals.
The traditionally run-heavy offense can still pound the rock with senior running backs Dylan Hankey and Adrian Boysha, but the Hawks have now found success in the air with junior quarterback Colton Campbell, whose ability to both pass and run the ball create challenges for opposing defensive coordinators. Over the win streak, La Pine has averaged 41.5 points per game.
“We knew we could get to that point,” DeForest said. “Biggest thing was improving in the passing game. Having a passing game to complement the running game makes us tough to defend. You can’t stack the box on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.