It is Wednesday night, and the football stadium lights are turned on at Summit High. The temperatures of the mid-November evening are getting close to freezing and the rain is picking up.
Just like Storm coach Corben Hyatt wants it.
“When we talked about getting playoff football over here and getting to host, we want the elements,” Hyatt said. “You are going to have to come over the mountains, play at elevation, and play in the cold and the snow.”
To Hyatt's displeasure, there is no snow in Bend’s weather forecast for Friday night, but there is playoff football.
For the first time since 2016, No. 6 Summit will host a second-round playoff game, taking on No. 11 Roseburg Friday at 7 p.m. for the second meeting this season between the Storm and the Indians.
After a 23-7 loss to Roseburg in their first game of the season on Sept. 4, the thought of being one of the few teams still practicing a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving might have seemed like a pipe dream for the Storm players.
“I didn’t think that we would see the playoffs my whole high school career,” said senior Joe Schutz, a first-team all-conference cornerback and second-team wide receiver. “After we lost our first game, I was like, ‘I’m not trying to lose anymore.’ We all said that because we were tired of losing.”
It is one thing to say it, and it is another thing to do it. And since that loss against Roseburg (9-1), the Storm (8-2) have done it.
“We didn’t expect much, but we knew that we could change things,” said Mountain Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jack Clemans.
Along the way Summit won eight of nine games, claimed the city championship with wins over Bend High and Mountain View, and became the first Bend-area high school to host and win a playoff game since joining the 6A ranks.
“You compare yourself against Bend and Mountain View and they have made the playoffs,” Hyatt said. “What has always been in the back of our minds is how we get in.”
Now the Storm — boasting one of the state’s premier defenses — are there with a chance at payback and an opportunity to advance to the 6A quarterfinals against the winner of No. 14 Westview and No. 3 Tualatin.
“We played them our first game and it didn’t go our way,” said Schutz about Roseburg. “Now we have a chance to bounce back against them and get redemption.”
Hyatt called the first meeting against Roseburg “tough” inside and outside the white lines. The team sat idle in the bus on the side of a freeway waiting to hear whether or not the game would be played due to the poor air quality caused by forest fires late in the summer.
The game was eventually canceled that Friday and rescheduled for Saturday outside of Eugene rather than in Roseburg. The Indians won handily, but it was the only game this season in which Roseburg scored less than 34 points.
“I don’t think we played our best football that week,” Hyatt said. “You always want to play someone that you lose to. So we have always had that in the back of our mind that we would want to see them again in the playoffs.”
The Storm got just about all they could hope for up to this point in the season — eight wins, a playoff berth and a shot at redemption.
“It is crazy that it was two months ago,” Schutz said. “It was a bunch of new guys out there and we were figuring out how to play together. That first game we weren’t playing together. Throughout the season, each game we got better and better and better. This can be a peak game for us.
“I can speak for a lot of the kids on this team,” Schutz continued. “It is probably one of the biggest football games we are ever going to play.”
