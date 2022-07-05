The Les Schwab Bowl this past weekend marked the end of the high school football careers for Summit High’s Jack Clemans, Joe Schutz, Soren McKee and dozens more of the state’s top football players from last season.
But recent changes to the format opened the door for juniors to participate in the annual all-star football game, and Mountain View’s Ben Yundt and Summit’s Spencer Elliott took full advantage of the opportunity to compete against the best players in the state prior to their senior seasons.
“I learned from the best and played with the best,” said Yundt, who played defensive back for Team Willamette. “I’m very grateful and honored to have played.”
“It is surreal,” said Elliott, who played defensive line for Team Willamette. “You go out there and they have the massive jumbotron. "You take the field and say, ‘Let’s play ball.’”
Team Columbia beat Team Willamette 28-9 Saturday at McMinnville's Linfield University in the 74th playing of the Les Schwab Bowl. Gunner Yates of Coquille won offensive MVP and Sunset’s Hayden Hurley won defensive MVP for Team Columbia, while Churchill’s Braden Rohde was named defensive MVP and Liberty’s Hiro Diamond was named offensive MVP for Team Willamette.
McKee, Summit’s kicker who is set to kick for Eastern Washington University next fall, scored Team Willamette’s first three points with a first-half field goal.
“We were going hard, no one gave up,” Yundt said. “Even though we knew we were going to lose, we weren't going to let it affect us. We kept having fun and pushing forward no matter what.”
For the seniors playing, the Les Schwab Bowl serves as the final chapter of their high school playing careers. But for the juniors playing, it jump started the motivation for their upcoming senior seasons.
“This was a perfect opening for the upcoming season,” said Yundt, an all-Mountain Valley Conference defensive back. “I know what I need to work on. All those boys were strong and had speed. I learned that size matters and staying in the gym matters a lot.”
Noticing the physical tools all the players had, Yundt was soon back in the weight room getting his body ready for the season.
Elliott, one of the MVC’s top offensive and defensive linemen last season, said he was able to learn from Lake Oswego's Austin Leykam the finer details of playing on the line and how to routinely win in the trenches.
“I would take reps against him in practice and he just had it down,” Elliott said. “He was a really good player, hands were great, feet were great, not much to slip by him.”
As important as playing in the game was, the week spent on the Linfield campus building relationships and forming a team with unfamiliar players was just as an important and enjoyable part of the Les Schwab Bowl experience.
"You get there on the first day, then bonds just form," Elliott said. "You are at practice, so how could you not talk with one another? You really get a sense of a brotherhood coming together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.