Mountain View coach Brian Crum said his players had some long faces in the locker room at halftime.
The Cougars found themselves tied 21-21 with rival Bend High, giving up three touchdowns to a team that had not scored in its first two games.
"We just talked about, it's 0-0 at half, so let's go play," Crum said. "I think they relaxed a little and our kids didn't panic. What I know about this group, is they're going to finish. They're going to do their thing, they're going to play hard, and that's what we did in the second half — we finished."
Behind another prolific rushing performance from running back Luke Roberts, and an efficient outing from quarterback Jakoby Moss, the Cougars hung on to defeat the Lava Bears 33-21 Friday night at Mountain View High School.
It was Mountain View's fifth straight win in the crosstown rivalry, which was played for the 41st time.
"We just had to refocus, and come back out and keep playing," said Roberts, who finished with 16 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns. "It's great to be part of this team. Everyone did their part."
The Lava Bears (0-3) outgained the Cougars (3-0) in total offense, 361 yards to 297, getting a breakout performance from fullback Benjamin Martin (159 yards rushing and two touchdowns). Jacob Winchester also rushed for 87 yards. But turnovers and allowing big plays ended up dooming Bend in the second half.
Kyle Gilbert's deft reception in the back of the end zone for Bend tied the game 21-21 at the end of the first half.
But after that halftime talk, the Cougars started the third quarter with a bang.
James Tiboni returned the opening second half kickoff 53 yards, setting up a 4-yard touchdown run by Roberts to give Mountain View a 27-21 lead after the extra point attempt failed.
Bend then put together another impressive drive, but Roberts, who plays linebacker on defense, intercepted a Seve Castillo pass in the end zone.
Early in the fourth quarter, Mountain View gave up a fumble deep in its own territory. But on the very next play, Bend fumbled the ball right back to the Cougars, who wasted little time in building their lead.
Moss found Jake Hatch across the middle for a 40-yard touchdown and the 33-21 lead with 9:08 remaining.
Moss was 6-of-8 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Hatch finished with two receptions for 72 yards and the touchdown.
The Bears mounted yet another drive, but fumbled the ball away at the Mountain View 7-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, and the Cougars held on the rest of the way.
"I had no doubt that Bend was going to play as hard as they did," Crum said. "They're well-coached, and watching them on film, they were certainly better than how they had played in the past. But I never doubted our kids. They (the Bears) came out and tried to take away some of the things that we do. But we were able to find some big plays when we needed them, and that was huge."
Crum said Moss "played outstanding" and was "throwing the ball on dots." He called Roberts "a dependable kid who doesn't come off the field, ever."
"We're going to put the ball in his hands as much as we can," Crum said of Roberts.
Bend High coach Matt Craven said he was extremely pleased with his team's effort. The Lava Bears have been forced to move many players to different positions this season due to injuries and other circumstances. A key move Friday night was moving Martin from wingback to fullback. The 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound Martin was not always easy for the Cougars to bring down.
"We lost two fullbacks, so we moved him there," Craven said. "If I had known he was going to play the position like that, we'd have had him there from week one. He played really, really tough, and he played every down of defense (at linebacker), so he was a warrior."
Craven added that he thought his team played well in the second half, despite the end result.
"What killed us were turnovers and big plays," Craven said. "If we eliminated the long kick returns, the long runs, and don't turn the ball over, we could have had a better outcome."
Mountain View hosts Summit next Friday, while Bend has a bye before playing at Summit on April 2.
In a twist due to the shortened season, and travel and scheduling challenges, Bend and Mountain View are scheduled to play each other again in the last game of the season on April 9 at Bend High.
