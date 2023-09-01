high school football
MADRAS — With a steady rainfall, soggy field and wet balls, the first game of the season played on the final day of August felt like conditions of a late-season match up.

But it didn’t matter for the Madras White Buffaloes, who weathered the conditions to start the season with a 16-2 win over Sweet Home Thursday evening.

