MADRAS — With a steady rainfall, soggy field and wet balls, the first game of the season played on the final day of August felt like conditions of a late-season match up.
But it didn’t matter for the Madras White Buffaloes, who weathered the conditions to start the season with a 16-2 win over Sweet Home Thursday evening.
“We talked about how there was going to be adversity at some point in the game,” said Madras coach Judd Stutzman. “We had penalties at untimely times. But we stuck together, no one was pointing fingers or blamed or complained. It is a team win when everyone sticks together like that.”
First games of the season tend to not be as crisp as late-season games, when teams begin to find their form. The soggy field and steady rain did not help. But the White Buffaloes (1-0) endured the conditions behind a stingy defense and a couple of explosive offensive plays to beat the Huskies (0-1).
“It is a good feeling,” said senior running back Michael Picard. “The team is happy. Everyone is happy; we all did our job.”
Throwing the ball was an issue for both teams. In rare instances — especially early in the game — when the teams decided to pass, the most effective method was heaving the ball up and hoping for a pass interference penalty, which happened four times.
So both Sweet Home and Madras relied on their ground games. But the Huskies only seemed to move backwards when they had the ball. The White Buffalo defense was led by senior linebacker Skytus Smith, who was living in the Sweet Home backfield.
The White Buffaloes recovered three fumbles and one interception, while keeping the Huskies out of the end zone for the entire game. Sweet Home’s only points came on a safety in the third quarter.
“We had to defeat base blocks, down blocks, reach blocks, whatever they threw at us,” Stutzman said. “Our free safeties and rovers had to come down hill and make plays. Skytus Smith is a dude. Hopefully he is going to be an issue for all the teams we play this year.”
For much of the game, Madras also had some tough sledding running the ball, but two runs from Picard in the second quarter broke the game open for the White Buffaloes.
Picard, who took third in the 400-meter run at the 4A state championships last spring, flashed his speed with a 68-yard touchdown for the games first score. Then with less than two minutes left before the half, he went untouched for a 33-yard touchdown to give the White Buffaloes a two-score lead heading into halftime.
“My offensive linemen made their blocks in the second quarter,” Picard said. “That is what helped me run through those gaps and score for the team."
Senior quarterback Tyler Clarkson ran the ball for two 2-point conversions following both of Picard’s touchdowns. Clarkson also ran for several key first downs to help drain the clock and secure the win.
Next up for Madras is a Central Oregon clash on the road next Friday against Sisters.
“We are going to take away the positives from this game and go watch film and try to make improvements that we need to work on,” Stutzman said. “The message at halftime was that we aren’t satisfied, and that is going to be the message we deliver week in and week out.”
