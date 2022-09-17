With under a minute remaining, Bend’s newest high school football team needed one more big play to force overtime and give itself a chance to win its first game in program history.
But the Madras defense came up with a game-ending sack to secure the victory over Caldera, 14-6, Friday night in Bend.
The win kept the White Buffaloes (3-0 overall) undefeated, while denying the Wolfpack (0-3) that coveted victory.
“I’m disappointed, but I’m proud of the effort,” said Caldera coach Mike Mitchell. “We played hard, we are young and make mistakes. I thought it was a game we could have won and we didn’t. But I’m pleased with how they played.”
Through the entire first half, the game was a stalemate, with neither team’s offense able to gain much traction or finish drives. Both the Madras and Caldera defenses forced two turnovers in the first half.
Senior Cael White intercepted Caldera sophomore quarterback Tommy Morris in the closing seconds of the first quarter. Then just before halftime, junior Ivan Barrios won a jump ball to intercept Madras senior quarterback Dru Boyle. Each team also lost a fumble in the opening quarter.
“You don’t see many halves like that anymore,” Mitchell said. “That was an old-fashioned defensive game.”
On its first drive of the second half, Caldera did something it had yet to do in the previous 10 quarters of the season — score a touchdown.
Junior running back Darik Taroli will go into the school record books as the first player to score in program history on a toss from five yards out to give the Wolfpack a 6-0 lead.
However, the lead would not last long. Madras soon found success in the passing game. White hauled in two long passes, including a 20-yard touchdown off a pass that was tipped by a Caldera defender.
“Guys look to (White) to make a play and the guys feed off his energy,” said Madras coach Judd Stutzman. “Maybe we have to start chucking him deep balls in the first half. He is explosive, he is athletic and he does everything we ask him to do.”
Caldera appeared to have regained the lead when junior wideout Alex Byler stepped in at quarterback to replace an injured Morris. On his first play under center, Byler found sophomore wideout Deacon Gregoriou, who ran into the end zone. However, the play was negated due to a penalty.
In the fourth quarter, Madras turned a one-point lead into eight when Boyle connected with junior wideout Tyler Clarkson for a 50-yard touchdown.
The win for Madras secures its best start to a season in recent history. From 2013 on, no Madras football team has started the season with three wins. Stutzman believes the best is yet to come for this year’s squad.
“We are our harshest critic,” said the first-year Madras coach. “We aren’t as bad as we think we are, or as good as we want to be. We haven’t played a complete game, but it is an area that we can improve on.”
Caldera will play its final nonleague game against Crook County next week after taking a positive step and playing its best game of the season.
“Our kids grew tonight from what we did in our first two games,” Mitchell said. “I thought our tackling was good, our coverage was better than it has ever been. There was a lot of positives in this one.”
