The rosters for the 2023 Les Schwab Bowl were announced on Saturday and four Central Oregon football players were selected for the annual all-star football game that has been played since 1948.
Summit, the Class 5A state champions last season, had two players selected in quarterback Hogan Carmichael (5A Offensive Player of the Year) and wide receiver Ethan Carlson (first-team all-state wide out).
However, the passing duo will play for different teams in the Les Schwab Bowl, which will be held at Linfield University in McMinnville on July 1. Carmichael will play for Team Willamette, while Carlson will play for Team Columbia.
Joining Carmichael on Team Willamette will be Crook County junior wideout Eddie Freauff, and joining Carlson on Team Columbia is Mountain View junior kicker Connor Calvert.
—Bulletin staff report
