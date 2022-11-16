It does not have the title now, but it would not be wrong to call Bend High the original football school in Oregon.

In 1940, Bend became the first state championship football team in Oregon's history when Joe Huston’s Lava Bears took down Bill Bowerman’s Medford squad, 20-7. No team is listed in years prior in the OSAA archives. In fact, for two additional years the Lava Bears got to hold on to the title as state champions with no seasons being played in 1941 or 1942.

