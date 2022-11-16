It does not have the title now, but it would not be wrong to call Bend High the original football school in Oregon.
In 1940, Bend became the first state championship football team in Oregon's history when Joe Huston’s Lava Bears took down Bill Bowerman’s Medford squad, 20-7. No team is listed in years prior in the OSAA archives. In fact, for two additional years the Lava Bears got to hold on to the title as state champions with no seasons being played in 1941 or 1942.
Back when Bend won the title, it was the only school in town, there was just one classification for all the schools, and tie games — like the 1947 and 1951 state title games — were decided not by overtime, but by whichever team had more first downs.
It is a whole new ballgame in 2022.
“There weren't the playoffs as they currently exist,” said Bend High coach Matt Craven.
The current Lava Bears squad is as close as any Bend High team in the last 82 years to returning to a state title game. Since winning Oregon's first state championship, only one other Lava Bear team (2007) has advanced to the semifinal round, and none have reached the championship game.
A win against No. 2 Wilsonville (9-2) in a Class 5A state semifinal Friday night at Barlow High School in Gresham, and the No. 3 Lava Bears (10-1) will break their state title game appearance drought of more than 80 years.
“That is crazy to me, and it is very special to be a part of,” said Bend senior running back Malakai Nutter, who has 22 rushing touchdowns and 1,087 rushing yards this season. “To make school history … It is cool to think that we can do something that hasn’t been done in a long time.”
In the last six seasons, Wilsonville has reached the semifinal round three times, and the 5A state title game twice. However, the Wildcats have not won a state championship since 2004.
This fall, junior quarterback Kallen Gutridge has thrown 31 touchdown passes and racked up 2,132 passing yards while also leading Wilsonville in rushing with 650 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"(Gutridge) is fast and shifty,” said Bend senior defensive end Trenton Karpstein. “They are athletic and they are bigger than we are. We have played teams bigger than us throughout the years, doesn’t really change things for us.”
Only the Lava Bears have scored more points than the Wildcats, who also have one of the best wideouts in the state in senior Cooper Hiday, who has caught 16 touchdown passes and is averaging more than 20 yards per reception.
According to Craven, the Lava Bears must accomplish two things to advance past Friday's semifinal game to earn a championship berth, possibly against cross-town rival Summit.
“Have to tackle very well, they have the ability to take a 10-yard play and turn it into a 70-yard gain,” Craven said. “Second, we have to drive the ball effectively and keep their offense on the sideline.”
The Lava Bears have built their team, specifically their offense, to win such a ballgame.
At the end of the 2018 season, Bend’s first playing in Class 6A after moving up from 5A, it was apparent that the Lava Bears lacked beef in the trenches and were outweighed by opposing team’s defensive linemen by more than 50 pounds, Craven said.
Without a reserve of massive kids roaming the halls of Bend High, Craven decided to scrap the two-back, I-formation offense and turn to the Wing-T offense — now a rarely used offense designed to offset teams with a size advantage by using misdirection and a short passing game.
“We wanted to give our kids a chance against defensive linemen who were bigger, faster and stronger,” Craven said. “The Wing-T gave us an advantage.”
In the 2019 season, Craven had then-Sherwood football coach Greg Lawrence on speed dial, looking for tips on how to effectively run the Wing-T.
“It was a growing process,” Craven said. “It is a formulaic offense. Once we had a good grasp, we have really grown with the system."
Have they ever. The Lava Bears are averaging 40.3 points per game out of the Wing-T and have outscored their opponents 444 to 62, including seven shutouts.
If the ball is never thrown, it tends to be a good sign for the Lava Bears with Nutter, along with senior running back Austin Baker and Jack Sorenson, who have combined to rush for 2,508 yards and 39 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Logan Malinowski attempts less than 10 passes per game, yet the passing game is still effective with him throwing 15 touchdowns for 994 yards on 54 attempts.
It took a season to understand the nuances of how things operate and then a couple of years to build it into what it is now — the highest scoring offense in 5A and a unit opposing defenses hate playing against.
“Our offense tends to beat people up,” Nutter said. “I can tell there are plays where I get tackled (without the ball) and they are happy, but our guys are running down the sideline. You can see the fatigue. Teams don’t like playing our offense.”
(1) comment
This is all very impressive. Good job coach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.