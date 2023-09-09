Mountain View’s Jack Foley, center, celebrates with Reid Abrahamson (64) after scoring a touchdown against Churchill Friday night at Mountain View High School in Bend. Foley returned to the lineup and had three receiving touchdowns in the Cougars' 37-0 victory over the Lancers.
Mountain View’s Jack Foley, center, celebrates with Reid Abrahamson (64) after scoring a touchdown against Churchill Friday night at Mountain View High School in Bend. Foley returned to the lineup and had three receiving touchdowns in the Cougars' 37-0 victory over the Lancers.
Mountain View’s Jack Foley, center, celebrates with Reid Abrahamson (64) after scoring a touchdown against Churchill Friday night at Mountain View High School in Bend. Foley returned to the lineup and had three receiving touchdowns in the Cougars' 37-0 victory over the Lancers.
Mountain View’s Jack Foley, center, celebrates with Reid Abrahamson (64) after scoring a touchdown against Churchill Friday night at Mountain View High School in Bend. Foley returned to the lineup and had three receiving touchdowns in the Cougars' 37-0 victory over the Lancers.
While Mountain View was putting together a dominant win over Canby last Friday, Jack Foley was sidelined with an injured ankle, itching to get on the field.
In his first game Friday night against Churchill, the junior wideout made up for lost time with a three-touchdown performance in the Cougars’ 37-0 victory over the Lancers.
Foley caught two touchdown passes — an 11-yard strike and another from about 24 yards out — in the first half, then put the final nail in the Lancers’ coffin, catching a screen pass and stiff-arming two defenders on his way to a 43-yard score.
“It was a little revenge story,” Foley said. “Shoutout to our running back Angel Valenzuela — he taught me the stiff arm, so I tried it out and it worked.”
Foley finished with five catches for 96 yards and the three TDs.
Prior to the game, the conversation between quarterback Connor Crum and quarterbacks coach Conor Nehl was centered around the offense, now with Foley back in the fold, finally having “all of its toys.”
“He’s great,” said Crum, who threw for 127 yards and three touchdowns. “You just have to give him a chance and let him make plays and you see what happens.”
Crum also showed off his punting leg during the game. All three of his punts pinned Churchill inside its own 10-yard line. The Cougars forced a safety in the fourth quarter after Crum's third punt.
“I was second-team all-league punter a year ago, and I just kept working at it during the offseason,” Crum said. “Today was a good day.”
Mountain View (2-0) came into Friday’s game after an impressive 49-20 win over Canby last weekend to open the season. As a result, the Cougars climbed in both the media poll (3rd) as well as the coaches poll (5th).
But the Cougars were facing a Churchill team determined to run the ball, control the clock and keep the game low-scoring. With Churchill methodically moving the ball on the ground — running it 43 times for 158 yards — Mountain View took a little time to find a groove on offense.
“We were able to grind through it,” Crum said. “We talked all week about how this was a ‘trap game.’ Our defense bent, but we didn't break. And offensively, even though we were slow at times, we did a good enough job capitalizing when we did have the ball.”
Churchill did a good job of bottling up Valenzuela — who ran for more than 250 yards a week ago — for most of the game. Then the sophomore running back finally broke free in the fourth quarter for a 48-yard touchdown. Valenzuela totaled 114 yards on the ground.
Jake Lewis had just one carry on the day, but made the most of it, with an 11-yard TD in the second quarter.
Next up for Mountain View is a home game against Forest Grove, which is coming off of a 62-7 loss to McMinnville.
“We have another level that we can get to,” Foley said. “We are going to keep on rolling.”
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.