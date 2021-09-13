Malakai Nutter rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns as Bend High defeated South Medford 41-27 in a nonleague home football game on Saturday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Panthers surged to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Lava Bears answered with 21 consecutive points.
Nutter had three straight touchdown runs of 40, 6 and 3 yards to give Bend a 21-14 lead late in the first half. Nutter finished the half with 110 yards on 12 carries.
The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, but Jack Sorenson and Nutter each scored third-quarter touchdowns to give the Bears an insurmountable 35-21 lead.
Sorenson finished with 68 yards on 11 carries and Ben Martin added 45 yards on 10 carries for Bend, which finished with 358 total rushing yards in its double-wing rushing attack.
The Lava Bears are scheduled to host Summit Friday at 7 p.m. in the Mountain Valley Conference season opener for both teams.
The Storm (1-1) also won on Saturday night at home, beating McKay 47-7 in a nonleague game. Summit scored 24 unanswered points in the first quarter to take a 31-7 lead by halftime, then hang on for the easy victory.
