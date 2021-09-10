Lowell Norby did not mince words when asked how his week has been.
"It's been an absolute nightmare, to be honest," the Bend High athletic director said Friday.
Smoke from wildfires has made the air quality index unhealthy to hazardous all week in Central Oregon. Per the Oregon School Activities Association, the air quality index must be 100 or less for high school contests to take place.
That has made for a week of scheduling chaos and headaches for athletic directors and coaches in Central Oregon as they frantically check the AQI and work the phones in search of clean air and opponents.
As of Friday evening, football games were still scheduled for Friday night at Mountain View, Madras and Culver. (Games ended after The Bulletin's press deadline.) Ridgeview was originally scheduled to host Crescent Valley, of Corvallis, but the game was moved to Crescent Valley.
According to Redmond High athletic director Doug Taylor, Corvallis High, which was supposed to travel to play at Redmond on Friday night, refused to do so, instead scheduling a game with Willamette. Taylor said that Corvallis school administrators were concerned about air quality.
"Corvallis decided not to come," Taylor said. "We tried to hold on as long as we could. They couldn't come Saturday, due to no buses. And we couldn't go there, due to no buses.
"Our kids are the ones suffering. It was going to be a big season opener. This is a gut punch."
Bend High football was originally scheduled to play at South Medford on Friday night. Because the air quality has been even worse in southern Oregon, the game was moved to Bend High for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
As of Friday night, Norby did not know if the game would take place.
"I was hoping this rain would knock down some of the smoke, and improve the air quality to a point where we could play," Norby said. "But that doesn't seem to be the case."
Summit was also scheduled to host McKay at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
If the AQI is between 100 and 150, the OSAA allows 90 minutes of time outside for competition. That could potentially work for soccer games, which have two 45-minute halves, but not really for football games, which typically run about 2.5 hours.
"We're kind of out of options," Norby said. "We're looking at how we could possibly warm up inside, maybe use some type of running clock, I don't know. We'd just like to get some type of game in.
"It has not been for a lack of effort. I've talked to the South Medford AD more than I've talked to my wife this week."
Norby said the other issue is transportation, as Taylor noted. He said they could potentially go play somewhere in the Willamette Valley where the air quality has been good, but they cannot find enough buses.
"We've got serious transportation issues around the state," Norby said. "It's been a challenge. I'm ready for this week to be over."
