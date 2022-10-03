The plan for the Summit girls cross-country team was to stick in a pack in the early stages of the Oxford Classic Saturday afternoon.
Then with about a mile to go, Ella Thorsett and Barrett Justema decided to make a move.
Thorsett crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 45 seconds, and Justema finished in 19:06 to place first and second with plenty of room to spare, leading Summit to a team victory in Central Oregon’s annual cross-country race through Bend’s Drake Park.
“I didn’t want to leave it up to a risky last final sprint,” Thorsett said of the 5,000-meter race. “So I decided to make a move. I was really happy Barrett came with me.”
Whether it’s on a cross-country course or on the track, seniors Thorsett and Justema are seemingly attached at the hip.
Their friendship started to form when they ran together in middle school for the Central Oregon Running Klub, but they were more acquaintances who followed each other’s running times.
But once Thorsett — a 4A state champion as a freshman running for Sisters High — transferred to the state’s top cross-country program prior to her junior year, she and Justema became fast friends.
“When she transferred, it was an instant clicking together,” Justema said. “Just the fact that we were on the same team together helped us become really close. We do every workout together and we are pretty much at the same place, so that is a big bonding thing. Plus we are really close outside of the team which really brings everything together.”
This season, Thorsett has won the Early Bird IMC Preview and the Oxford Classic, and in both those races, Justema finished second right behind her.
It is a similar theme in track and field. Last spring Thorsett won the Mountain Valley Conference 1,500- and 3,000-meter races, with Justema third in the 1,500 and second in the 3,000. At the 6A state meet, Thorsett finished ninth in the 1,500 and fourth in the 3,000, while Justema finished 10th and sixth.
Being running partners has helped them to elevate each other as runners — especially in a sport that is as physically challenging as distance running.
“Having her makes running, which can be a pretty painful sport, makes it 100 times easier,” Thorsett said. “On a weekly basis, two workouts aren’t going to feel great, but hopefully Barrett feels great and so that positive energy gets me through the hardest of workouts. We really feed off each other’s energy.”
“When one of us is feeling really good it is almost motivating for the other because it is exciting that they are going to score more points for the team,” Justema added.
Prior to the season, both Justema and Thorsett were eager to be the leaders of the team that has won 13 consecutive team state titles in girls cross-country. And entering the final stretch of the season, Summit is on track to be where it usually is as a program: the favorite to bring home another team state championship.
On Saturday, the Storm had seven of the top 11 finishers in the Oxford Classic: senior Camille Broadbent (fifth, 19:40), freshman Taylin Bowen (sixth, 19:47), senior Claire McDonald (seventh, 19:56), senior Payton McCarthy (ninth, 20:04) and freshman Skye Knox (20:09).
On Sept. 24, the Storm girls won the Nike Portland XC Danner Championships, avenging last year’s second-place finish at the prestigious race that features top cross-country programs from throughout the Northwest and California. Thorsett (third) and Justema (eighth) were the only Summit runners to place in the top 10.
The Oxford Classic was the last race for two weeks for Summit before ending the season with the Rose City Championships in Portland, the Intermountain Conference championships in Redmond and the 5A state championships in Eugene.
“This is going to be our last chunk before getting ready for state,” Thorsett said. “It has been a really exciting season.”
