It was a Summit sweep at the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference cross-country championships Wednesday afternoon at Bend's Pine Nursery Park.
For the third time in as many tries since joining the conference in 2018, both the Summit boys and girls squads won conference team titles.
Summit runners also claimed the individual titles. Senior Mason Kissell won the boys 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 20.68 seconds, while senior Teaghan Knox won the girls 5,000-meter race in 18:29.50.
"It feels good senior year in the last race with the whole team together," Knox said. "That was pretty fun. It was a windy race, so it wasn't the easiest race today."
The Summit girls team has won the state title every year since 2008 and figures to be the favorite yet again at the Class 6A state championship meet at Eugene's Lane Community College on Nov. 6.
All seven Storm runners finished in the top nine, as Ella Thorsett took second (18:44:74) and Barrett Justema finished third (18:51.96). Maggie Williams was fifth (19:10.15), Payton Finney eighth (19:41.31) and Camille Broadbent ninth (19:47.04).
For most of the race, Knox, Thorsett, Justema and Williams were running stride for stride with Sprague's Sara Abbott, who finished fourth (19:01.66), but over the last mile Knox distanced herself from the field.
"This is one of the few races where we work on pack racing," Knox said. "Most races we have one and two people pair up, but this one we run as a big pack. I've been wanting to work on my second half of the races and wanting to push myself in the second half."
Summit won with a team total of 17 points and South Salem was second with 77. Bend High also clinched a spot at the state meet with a third-place team finish of 105 points. Mountain View just missed qualifying for state with a fourth-place finish of 111 points.
The Lava Bears were paced by a pair of top-20 runners in Olive Nye (11th, 19:52.97) and Maya Pagano (19th, 21:01.22).
Kissell could not help but pump his fist as he crossed the finish line before anyone else in the boys race.
His time of 16:20.68 was just enough to beat out teammate Jackson Keefer's 16:23.59 to claim the individual conference title.
“I was really excited because that was my goal coming in and I executed it perfectly,” Kissell said. “Jackson and I tried starting off a little slower then finished off really hard. These are all really good runners so it was great competition."
The Summit boys captured the team title with 32 points and Mountain View — led by senior Chase Schermer's fifth-place finish (16:56.76) — finished second with 69 points to earn a team spot in Eugene.
The Bend High boys were fifth with 84 points.
