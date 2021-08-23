Summit’s streak of consecutive years of winning the girls cross-country state title was bound to come to an end eventually.
But it took a global pandemic that canceled the 2020 state championship meet to stop the Storm, who had won a team state title every year since 2008.
In the first meet of the season, Sept. 11 at the Ash Creek Cross-Country Festival at Western Oregon University, the machine that is the Summit girls cross-country program will once again be humming and loaded with speed — with sights set on yet another state title.
“Last year we were in the mindset of, ‘We will do what we can get,’’ said junior Barrett Justema. “It is good that we already have our meets scheduled and it is looking so much more positive, which is a lot more motivational and fun to train for.”
The cross-country season took place last spring when the COVID-19 restrictions for high school athletes were the most strict. Runners had to race in their masks, traveling for meets was limited, and there were no postseason meets for Class 6A teams. Instead, meets often consisted of time trials and races held on the same courses on which the runners train.
For a Storm team accustomed to competing and excelling in large meets, it was a challenge to get motivated.
“Our coaches did a good job of trying to provide opportunities,” said Summit senior Teaghan Knox, who finished third at the state meet as a sophomore. “When we could practice we were practicing to keep people engaged.”
The Storm, the Nike Cross National Champions in 2018, ended up racing in four meets during the five-week season. The Summit runners are excited for a more typical season — not running with masks and racing in familiar events such as the Bob Firman Invitational at Lane Community College, the Oxford Classic at Bend’s Drake Park and a state meet.
“It gives us something to look forward to, knowing that our training is a way to pay off with all of our teammates,” said senior Maggie Williams.
A return to normalcy is also welcome for Summit coach Kari Strang, who not only stepped into leading one of the country’s top cross-country programs last year taking over for Carol McLatchie, but also navigating the program through the pandemic year.
“Last year was definitely something,” Strang said. “I feel grateful that I had that opportunity. It was definitely a different season; the emphasis was absolutely on making sure kids were OK from a holistic standpoint.
“There is a lot to be said about making it the best that we could with the situation last year,” she added. “With that loss of having a lot of other teams to go against, people cheering, it felt different. Hopefully this year will bring some enthusiasm back and allow them to feel that competitive side of the sport.”
And there is certainly reason to believe that the Summit girls are on track for their 13th straight team state title. Knox, Justema and Williams have already proven to be some of the state’s top cross-country runners. While Knox finished third at the 2019 state meet, Williams and Justema each finished in the top 16.
To add to the depth, junior Ella Thorsett has transferred from Sisters to Summit. She won an individual state title as a freshman for the Class 4A Outlaws in 2019. Her time of 17 minutes, 43.7 seconds, would have been good for sixth place in the Class 6A meet that year.
With championship aspirations yet again, the Storm are just waiting for the starting gun to fire and hoping to reach the finish line of a normal cross-country season.
“We have a lot of pent up energy for some of the runners who have been working really hard and have set a lot of goals for themselves and are waiting for these opportunities,” Strang said. “I think this group has been adaptable. I sure hope that they have opportunities.”
