For Summit, it's all about the team.
The Storm might not have the fastest individual runner every year, but they certainly have A LOT of fast runners every year.
This cross-country season is no different, as the Summit girls will run for their 13th consecutive team state title at the OSAA cross-country state championships Saturday at Eugene's Lane Community College.
"From a team perspective, I believe in our team completely," said Summit cross-country coach Kari Strang. "These girls show up for each other, day in, day out. They have a great attitude. And that depth is not just with the top seven, it's a culture that the entire team has created for themselves this season. Everyone is working so hard that it just pushed the level of competition within the team to elevate everyone. We saw that from our slowest to our fastest."
The Storm's top seven runners of Teaghan Knox, Ella Thorsett, Barrett Justema, Maggie Williams, Ashley Boone, Payton Finney and Camille Broadbent fully expect to run to the Class 6A state team title on Saturday. Knox, Thorsett and Justema finished 1-2-3 at the Mountain Valley Conference championships in Bend last week and the other four runners all finished in the top 10.
Summit's toughest competition will come from Jesuit, Lincoln and Ida B. Wells, according to Strang. Jesuit has Chloe Foerster, who posted a time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds, at her district meet last week. Lake Oswego's Kate Peters ran 16:40 (the third-fastest time in the nation) in late September at Nike Portland XC, where Knox ran a season-best 17:35.
"The competition is deep," Strang said. "Oregon is about as deep as we've seen it. There's several teams that … any day with cross-country it could be somebody else's day. But we believe in our team. They've worked extremely hard all season, and they're ready. The trick is keeping them healthy at this point."
Two of Summit's top boys are out with injuries (Elijah Pyle and Kirk Lord) but the Storm will have Mason Kissell and Jackson Keefer, who finished 1-2 at the MVC championships. Kissell has a personal and season best of 15:33 and Keefer has a season best of 15:46.
"I expect great things from these boys," Strang said. "They've helped to create this cohesive culture."
The Bend High girls and Mountain View boys also qualified full teams for state. The Lava Bears are led by Olive Nye, who finished 11th at districts and has a season best of 19:31. The Cougar boys are led by Chase Schermer, who finished fifth at districts and has a season best of 16:33.
In Class 5A, Ridgeview qualified two individual runners for state in Finn Anspach for the boys and Morgan Shaw for the girls. Anspach finished second at the Intermountain Conference championships and has a season best of 15:38. Shaw was second at the IMC championships.
Sisters qualified full girls and boys team for the Class 4A state championships. The Outlaw boys are led by Cole Jervis and Hayden Roth and the Outlaw girls are led by Ella Bartlett.
Two individual runners from Madras qualified for the 4A state meet: Isaiah Wapsheli for the boys and Hannah MacDuffee for the girls.
The Culver boys qualified a full team for the 2A/1A state championships, and the Bulldogs' top runners include Evan Powell and Hudson Burgi.
Central Oregon will certainly be well represented at the cross-country state championships.
"It's great to see," Strang said. "There's a running community culture in Central Oregon, that helps to instill passion for it at an early age. I think we do a pretty good job of fostering support for that."
