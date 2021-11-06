The streak continues.
The Summit High School girls narrowly defeated Jesuit Saturday at the OSAA state cross-country championships at Eugene's Lane Community College to claim their 13th consecutive state team title.
Summit had five runners finish in the top 22 to just edge out Jesuit for the team victory.
The Storm finished with 55 points, just three ahead of Jesuit (58). Lincoln was third (101).
"It was such a close race," said Summit coach Kari Strang. "They had to lay it all out there, each and every one of them. It was all in, it was nuts. That was a hard, hard race."
Kate Peters of Lake Oswego won the race in 17 minutes, 28 seconds, followed by Chloe Foerster of Jesuit in 17:35. (All races were 5,000 meters.)
Junior Ella Thorsett led the way for Summit, racing to sixth place in 18:02. Storm senior Teaghan Knox finished eighth in 18:08, followed closely by teammates Barrett Justema (ninth, 18:13) and Maggie Williams (10th, 18:14). Ashley Boone finished 22nd in 19:04.
"We ran really well as one," Thorsett said. "We knew to break Jesuit, we would have to stick together and run as a pack. And we accomplished that.
"It's awesome. Going into it, we had the pressure of the legacy on us for sure. But we tried to just focus on this year. We all showed up, gave it our all, and it worked out for us."
Strang said many of the Storm runners started moving up through the pack at about the 3,000-meter mark.
"They all ran really smart races and we had them grouped up in some bundles," Strang said. "When people started feeling good at about the 3K mark, they started moving up and went for it. We just tried to be patient and let their inner fight kick in, and they really went for it."
Strang, who took over as the Summit cross-country coach last year, said that it was an honor to help add to the Storm girls' streak.
"There's a tremendous legacy with this team and at the school," Strang said. "I'm really excited and grateful to be a part of it. I can't say enough. They just ran with such heart. They really left it all out there."
The Bend High girls finished 17th as a team with 505 points. Jesy Lopez led the Lava Bears, finishing 69th in 20:27.
Summit finished sixth in the 6A boys race with 212 points. Jesuit was the winner with 66 points. Mason Kissell led the Storm boys, finishing 21st in 15:51. His teammate Jackson Keefer placed 24th in 15:58.
The Mountain View boys finished 16th as a team with 413 points. Chase Schermer led the Cougars, finishing 56th in 16:45.
In the 5A boys race, Ridgeview's Finn Anspach finished eighth in 16:16. Morgan Shaw, also of Ridgeview, took 24th in 20:55 in the 5A girls race.
In the Class 4A boys race, Sisters finished second out of 12 teams with 88 points, behind winner Siuslaw (42). Leading the way for the Outlaws was Hayden Roth (17th place, 17:33), Cole Jervis (18th, 17:34) and Kaleb Briggs (20th, 17:44).
In 4A girls, Sisters finished eighth out of 12 teams, led by Ella Bartlett, who finished 20th in 20:50.
La Pine's Wyatt Montgomery raced to a second-place individual finish in 16:28 in the 3A boys race.
In the 2A/1A boys race, Culver finished fourth out of nine teams. Evan Powell led the way for the Bulldogs, placing 28th in 18:53.
La Pine's Ashley Jentzsch finished 18th in 21:22 in the 3A/2A/1A girls race.
