The Summit girls cross-country team runs along the course at the Intermountain Conference Championships Wednesday afternoon at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. The Storm put up a perfect team score with the top five runners and seven runners finishing in the top eight.
REDMOND — Four Central Oregon cross-county teams and four additional runners qualified for the Class 5A State Championships next weekend with qualifying marks at the Intermountain Conference Championships on Wednesday afternoon.
The Summit girls team did what the Summit girls team usually does — win, and win convincingly, on the 5,000-meter mostly grass course at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
The Storm, who will be looking to add to their record with a 14th-consecutive state team title on Nov. 5 in Eugene, had seven of the top eight finishers in the race to claim a perfect score of 15.
Summit senior Barrett Justema pulled away from the pack in the final stretch to claim the title in 19 minutes, 55.25 seconds.
She was followed by a host of teammates, including senior Claire McDonald (20:01.77), freshman Taylin Bowen (20:06.39), senior Camille Broadbent (20:06.83), senior Ella Thorsett (20:06.97), freshman Skye Knox (20:10.74) and senior Payton McCarthy (20:31.77), who finished eighth.
For the majority of the race, there was a wall of Summit runners leading the pack, which was all part of the strategy on the windy afternoon in Redmond.
“Today was all about the team,” said Justema, who will run for Georgetown next fall. “Since it was really windy, we wanted to stay together to help us mentally and physically. We switched up who was leading a lot to help draft and I think staying together really helped and made it a lot more fun.”
Snagging the second team bid for the state meet at Lane Community College was Bend High, which had five runners finish in the top 20, led by sophomore Nikolette Boom (20:58.52), who finished 10th.
Also qualifying for the state meet was Caldera’s Sage Cramp (20:21.33), a sophomore who finished seventh. Cramp, a 100-meter sprinter and pole vaulter for the Wolfpack track team, used her sprinting skills in the final stretch to become the first Caldera girls runner to qualify for state.
“From about 150 meters out, she ran a sprint,” said Caldera coach Charlotte Richardson. “It was incredible.”
The boys race featured a much more eclectic group at the top of the leaderboard, with five teams having a runner finish in the top 10.
Summit junior Noah Laughlin-Hall had a comfortable lead through most of the race and crossed the finish line in 16:34.05, more than eight seconds ahead of the next-closest finisher.
“The last quarter-mile it started to set in that I was going to win,” Laughlin-Hall said. “I built this gap, I just needed to hold and go. I didn’t need to go faster so I just stayed steady.”
Summit sophomore Hayden Boaz (16:42.40) finished second and held off Caldera freshman Mason Morical (16:43.50), who finished third and became the first Wolfpack boys cross-country runner to qualify for state.
The Storm won the boys team title as well with 29 points, ahead of Bend High’s second-place finish with 65. Both the Storm and the Lava Bears, led by senior Blake Reid’s fourth-place finish in 16:48.55, qualified for the state meet.
Mountain View’s Benjamin Clawson (fifth, 17:13.20) and Ridgeview’s Gavin Taylor (seventh, 17:17.56) along with Morical punched their tickets to the state meet as well.
