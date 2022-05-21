EUGENE — Both the Class 6A and 5A boys high jump state titles could have easily gone to other athletes.
Had Summit sophomore Collin Moore not cleared a height that earned him a wild card, and if Redmond junior Nathan Wachs hadn’t waited until the final minute to go out for track, neither of them would have been standing on the top step of the podium at the state track and field championships at Hayward Field Saturday afternoon.
“It was a last minute decision,” Wachs said. “I thought I might as well do track and I’m glad I did.”
Moore became the Storm’s second state champion of the state meet, joining Gavin Fleck, who won the pole vault Friday, but a spot at state was not a guarantee for Moore.
At the Mountain Valley Conference championships, Moore came in third in the event, meaning he would not receive an automatic bid to state. But his mark was good enough to qualify as a wild card.
Moore made the most of his opportunity at Hayward. In a jump off with West Linn’s Adam Maxwell, Moore set a personal best, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches to take the 6A title.
“I was just happy to get in,” Moore said. “I believed in myself and it showed out here on the big stage. Coming into this I knew I had it in me, it was just could I put the jump together? And I put it all together and it all came together.”
Pendleton’s Nolan Mead is probably wishing that Wachs had joined the rest of the Redmond basketball team and played tennis in the spring. Wachs is the lone member of the Panthers’ starting five that did not play tennis, although he nearly joined the team.
Instead, the junior chose track and field and tied his personal best with a high jump of 6-4 to claim the 5A title.
“During basketball season I hadn’t signed up for track or tennis,” said Wachs, who also landed on the podium in the 100 meters, finishing eighth. “Track isn’t my favorite sport and all my basketball friends were playing tennis. But it all paid off, it feels good.”
Also bringing a state title back to Redmond was junior Logan Robertson, who set a personal best in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.58 seconds to beat Wilsonville’s Cooper Hiday’s 15.77.
In the 400 meters, Ridgeview’s Jeremiah Schwartz was in a highly contested finish with North Bend’s John Efraimson coming down the home stretch. With a slim lead, with about 30 meters to go, Schwartz’s hamstring tightened up on him which broke his stride.
Schwartz, who had a busy weekend competing in the long jump and both relay teams, still finished in second with a time of 50.23, just behind Efraimson’s 49.75.
“The kid was pushing me hard and I didn’t think I had anything left in the tank,” Schwartz said. “I tried to go faster and it just wasn’t there. I saw he was right next to me and I had to kick it into gear, but it just wasn’t there.”
More Central Oregon placers
In addition to Moore and Flack, Summit had three athletes and one relay team on the podium over the weekend. The 4x400 meter relay team of Jake Bernardi, Fisher Fraley, Luca Vuletic and Max Anders finished fifth in 3:25.66. Junior Evens Peters finished seventh in the triple jump (42-5.75), junior Bryce White finished seventh in the pole vault (14-0) and senior Jackson Keefer took seventh in the 3,000 meters (8:19.35). As a team, the Storm finished tied for sixth with 30 points.
Seniors Sam Larson (second in the discus at 148-9) and Calvin Lewis (fifth in the pole vault at 14-3) were the only two Mountain View athletes to place at the state meet. The Cougars finished 21st with 12 points.
Bend High senior Caden Gorbett placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (15.52), joining senior Jenson Molebash as the only Lava Bears to land on the podium. As a team, Bend high finished 22nd with 10 points.
Redmond junior Dakota Wedding set a personal record in the javelin, taking second place (184-8) and sophomore Tyas Selby cleared 13-0 to take sixth in the pole vault. Redmond finished 10th with 32 points.
Ridgeview’s Finn Anspach had two top-four finishes. The senior took second in the 800 meters (1:56.61) and fourth in the 1,500 (4:02.37). The Raven’s 4x100-meter relay team of Sawyer Kohler, Schwartz, Caden Maycut and Luke Sperry finished fourth (43.93). Senior Joe Martin finished eighth in the shot put (43-.5). As a team, Ridgeview finished 11th with 27 points.
After winning the shot put on Thursday, La Pine senior Stephen Machin also took the 3A discus title with a personal best toss of 165-2 on Friday night, more than 30 feet farther than the next-closest competitor.
La Pine senior Fabian Mossberg took fourth in the 400 (53.39), and juniors Wyatt Montgomery and Mason Midman went second (2:00.42) and third (2:01.12) in the 800, respectively. Montgomery also took sixth in the 3,000 (9:07.80). Senior Dylan Mann took fifth in the triple jump (40-2).
The Hawks 4x400-meter relay team of Kidman, Montgomery, Mossberg and Brown took sixth (3:36.73). La Pine finished third as a team with a score of 57 points.
Culver's Peter Miranda's toss of 43-7.5 was good for fourth in the 2A shot put. Miranda also placed sixth in the discus with a personal best toss of 120-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.