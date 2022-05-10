It was hardly the first tennis tournament for Summit's Zack Olander, but once it became obvious that he and doubles partner Hudson Snyder were just a couple of points away from winning a district title, the pressure started to build.
After winning the first set 6-0 in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference championships at Caldera High School on Tuesday, the doubles tournament's top-seed was struggling to put Sprague’s Jake Horn and Jacob Sturgeon away to claim the title.
“I’ve played a lot of tournaments in my life, and I’ve won a lot of tournaments,” Olander said. "But a final point has never gotten to me like it did today.”
The championship match started much like the previous four matches leading into the final, with the senior Snyder and junior Olander in total control. But in the second set, the Summit duo began to play tight as the pair on the other side of the net began playing as if they had nothing to lose.
In the end, Snyder and Olander won the second set in a tiebreaker, 7-6, to claim the conference doubles title.
For the doubles partners who have been playing together since before high school, it was a match that was a long time coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling and altering the past two seasons.
“This was the first time that the pressure of winning this match had gotten to us,” Snyder said. “It was like, ‘What is going on here?’ But we were able to figure it out in the end. It feels good. It wasn’t the prettiest match we have played, but at the end of the day, it does feel good to win it.”
Snyder and Olander helped Summit claim the MVC team title, scoring a total of 41 points, well ahead of second-place South Salem’s 19.5 points. In its first conference tournament, Caldera finished third with 18 points, followed by Sprague (16.5), Mountain View (15), Bend High (14), McKay (8.5), West Salem (8) and McNary (2.5).
The Storm will send seven players to the Class 6A state tournament at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton, May 19-21. Summit’s doubles team of Jake Seals and Owen Gurley finished third to qualify for state, and the Storm team of Aidan MacLennon and Otto Haar took fourth to also qualify for Beaverton.
“Almost everyone outperformed what I was expecting at this level,” said Summit first-year coach Jake Oelrich. “This tournament, top-to-bottom, all of our guys did really well. At state, half of our district is going to be from Summit. I’m really proud of the guys.”
Summit’s Max Himstreet, a sophomore, advanced to the championship round of the singles bracket to earn a trip to state, but fell in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) to South Salem’s Chris Bedard.
“We knew Max was going to do well, and seeing him make it to the championship was fun,” Oelrich said. “But (Bedard) is super good, he is going to do really well at state.”
Also advancing to the state championships from Central Oregon is a pair of Caldera players in freshman Aiden Cruz and sophomore Zachary Ramirez, who both reached the semifinals of the singles bracket. In the third-place match, Cruz beat Ramirez in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6.
