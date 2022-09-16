Cole McCool knows all too well that fall 2022 is going to be a season in which the Caldera boys soccer team is going to have to grow up — and do so quickly.
No matter who the Wolfpack play — not only in soccer, but across all of its sports — they will all but likely be the youngest, and smallest, team on the field.
“Our attitudes are good, our effort is good,” McCool said. “We are playing against teams that have a few more years of experience than us. We talked about being tough. If we are timid against these teams that are bigger than us, we are going to get knocked around the field. We have to be not afraid to play anyone.”
Bend's newest high school is in its first year of playing varsity sports. And at Caldera, in its second year of existence, there is no senior class, meaning none of its varsity teams have players who have been in the program for longer than two seasons.
“We are the underdogs, we are brand new, still building team chemistry,” said junior midfielder Juan Nunez. “It is hard having no culture, no upperclassmen to step up and be a leader to the younger players.”
A quick glance at the Wolfpack roster shows a team with a large sophomore class — 11 of the 16 players are sophomores — which is vastly different from the Henley squad they faced on Thursday. For more context, Bend’s three other high school boys soccer programs all have at least six seniors, and none have more than six sophomores on their varsity rosters.
“Everyone gets a little nervous when they see someone over 6-foot,” Nunez said. “But we just need to focus on ourselves and getting better and not worry about the other teams."
Through the first three games, there have been no easy contests on the schedule for Caldera. The Wolfpack opened their season against defending 5A state champion La Salle, then played 5A runner-up Corvallis. Then Thursday, the Wolfpack fell 3-0 to undefeated Henley, a contending 4A team.
McCool noticed that there is a stark contrast between the physicality of a varsity match and a JV match — which the Wolfpack primarily played a season ago — and it takes some time for his team to match the other team’s intensity.
“Today we came out and got knocked around in the first half,” McCool said. “We reacted well in the second half. Next time we get in a game like that we will react sooner. It just takes going through those moments to know what it takes to compete. We aren’t going to win games unless we work really, really hard."
While the Wolfpack might be enduring a challenging season, there are still signs of improvement on the field — especially in their tactics.
“Positionally we are in a good spot, knowing where we are going,” McCool said. “The IQ of what we are trying to do, there has been growth. And the kids understand their roles.”
After one final nonleague game against Crescent Valley on Saturday, the Wolfpack will open Intermountain Conference play against Bend High on Tuesday. The goal in IMC play will be to continue to find ways to improve that might not always reflect on the scoreboard.
“At the end of the day, the reality of the season is that it is going to be a tough year,” McCool said. “But at the end of the year, are we competing harder? Are we tactically organized? Can we see progress? If we can do that, for me that would be success.”
