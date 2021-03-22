Sure, Summit would like to play for a league and state title this year.
But the Storm boys soccer team is just happy to be playing at this point.
“Yes, they would like a more traditional season, where they’re playing for a league title,” said Summit coach Ron Kidder. “But they just want to play, so I’m grateful they have the opportunity to play.”
The Storm made the most of that opportunity Monday evening in a dominating 9-1 victory over Bend High at 15th Street Field.
Junior Alex Grignon and sophomore Grayson Barker led Summit with two goals apiece as the Storm (4-1 overall) cruised to a 4-0 lead by halftime.
Summit also got goals from Nathaniel Deperro, Max Anders, Bowen Teuber, Aiden MacLennan and Kaden Barker.
“That’s been a big goal of ours this season, just scoring more,” Grignon said. “I think that showed, scoring four in the first half. We like to come out and put our opponents on their back foot. Scoring early and scoring fast really helps our game.”
In a shortened schedule with restricted travel and no postseason due to COVID-19, Summit has three matches remaining: one against Mountain View, which they defeated 5-0 last Wednesday, and two more against the Lava Bears.
“It can be a challenge when you’re playing the same opponents,” Grignon said. “But we can’t become complacent. We’ve just got to keep moving, even if we’re playing Mountain View and Bend every game. Since there’s no postseason, it’s tough to have an important goal. But winning every game, and conceding a small amount of goals are big goals of ours.”
Ian Emry had the lone goal for Bend, off a penalty kick in the 52nd minute that made the score 5-1. But Barker then scored his two goals within about 2 minutes to quickly put the Storm ahead 7-1.
“The boys came out and created some good opportunities,” Kidder said. “It’s a pretty new team. It’s a young group. For a lot of these guys, it’s their first significant varsity minutes. They’re doing good, for what this season’s lacked.”
Kidder said the main focuses this season are to prepare the underclassmen for the season next fall, and to make sure the seniors enjoy their last year of high school soccer.
Bend (2-2) also plays Mountain View and then Summit twice more.
“Playing the same team more than twice is never that much fun, but we’re keeping the season going and giving the kids a chance to play, and giving them an outlet,” said Bend coach Nils Eriksson. “Our kids did pretty well.”
The Lava Bears host Mountain View on Friday, and Summit hosts Mountain View on March 31.
The Bears and Storm play again on April 3 at Summit, and then match up for the third time in the season finale on April 5 at Bend.
