When the schedule for the season was released, the Summit boys soccer players were giddy with excitement. Not only because they were starting at a familiar time with a familiar number of games, but because they were starting against a familiar foe — Jesuit.
Three times since 2018, the Storm and the Crusaders, from southwest Portland, have met on the soccer field — twice in the playoffs.
“Over the years it has become sort of a rivalry,” said Summit senior captain Alex Grignon. “We have a win, a tie and a loss against them. We are looking to go there and set the season off on a high note — especially against a team like that.”
The match is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Jesuit.
Jesuit knocked off Summit in the 2018 state title game in penalty kicks. The following year, the Storm returned the favor, upsetting the top-seeded Crusaders in the 2019 quarterfinals en route to another appearance in the state championship match.
The teams tied in their lone regular-season match, so Thursday is viewed as a bit of a tiebreaker, at least for now, by some of the players who will face Jesuit for the fourth time.
“Now it is like, are we better than them, or are we not?” said Storm senior captain Nani Deperro.
"It is something that we have to prove," added Rory McKee, another senior captain.
Thursday’s matchup could be a preview for another matchup deep in the playoffs, at least that is what the coaches around the state believe. The Oregon School Activities Association earlier this week released its first boys soccer coaches poll, which has Jesuit No. 1 and Summit No. 5.
“To have the best competition in the state right out of the gate … you can’t ask for more than that,” said Summit first-year coach Joe LoCascio, who played his high school soccer at Southridge High School in Beaverton and tangoed with the Crusaders on the soccer field in the early 2000s.
“This (Summit) team is dangerous,” LoCascio continued. ”We have a lot of attacking players that can do really well moving forward. I wouldn’t want to face some of the shots on our team.”
Despite the rivalry that has formed with Jesuit, Summit players know that the state title will not be won in Thursday’s matchup. And that remains the ultimate goal for the seniors who have played twice in the Class 6A state title game but came up just short each time.
“Obviously we want to win,” Deperro said. “But if we play our soccer and everyone puts in 100% percent effort on the field, that is what matters at this point of the season.”
Summit seniors such as Grignon, McKee and Deperro have reached the state title game every year of their high school careers except for last season, when the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19. So come early November, they hope to make their third state championship appearance.
“All we know is playing in the state championship games,” Grignon said. “Anything less than that is a failure for us. We really want this. I think this team, we really want it.”
There is certainly reason to believe the 2021 Storm could be playing in the season’s final match. Summit won 10 of its 11 matches in the pandemic-shortened season this past spring and return nine starters from that squad that outscored its opponents 59-4.
Returning to a more traditional fall schedule after a year of playing a hyper-local schedule without a postseason has only added excitement to the start of the season.
“I think it has made us eager,” McKee said. “We haven’t played exactly a real game in almost two years, so it is something that we are hungry for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.