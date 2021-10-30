Sure, Summit and McDaniel are on polar-opposite sides of the boys soccer rankings. But the No. 1 Storm were not about to overlook the No. 32 Mountain Lions in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Saturday.
When you lose twice to double-digit seeds in the state championship game, the number in front of a team’s name does not matter much.
“The game of soccer doesn’t care,” said senior Nani Deperro.
But the Storm would prove the rankings right with a 4-0 win over McDaniel from the Portland Interscholastic League, although it took a while for Summit to finally pull away.
Despite dominating possession and having multiple scoring chances in the first 30 minutes, the state’s highest-scoring team could not find the back of the net.
In the 33rd minute, Summit finally broke through with its first goal of the match off the left foot of Alex Grignon. Then right before the half, Grignon scored again off an assist from Deperro.
Early in the second half, Deperro would put any chance of a Mountain Lion comeback to bed by scoring on a penalty kick, then stealing a pass and sneaking one past McDaniel’s goalkeeper for the final goal of the game.
“We trust our process and that usually leads to a lot of goals,” Grignon said. “We scored with seven minutes left in the half, then got another one right before halftime. Then scoring two early in the second half felt good. We just need to be patient and trust what we have and keep working.”
Summit coach Joe LoCascio was proud of the way his team continued to play despite missing early scoring opportunities.
“That can derail teams,” said the first-year coach. “They settled down and calmed down. That is a big part of high school sports — can you stay calm and keep your composure and continue to play with confidence?”
But when you have played in as many playoff games as the senior class for Summit has played in, you are aware of what wins in the postseason.
“You can’t get cocky,” Grignon said. “You have to keep a good head on your shoulders. As freshmen and sophomores we lost to the 12- and 14-seeds — we have to fight for every win.”
The Storm will play their second round game on Wednesday against the winner of Franklin and McMinnville at Summit High School. Franklin was the 14-seed that knocked off Summit in the state title game in 2019.
Girls soccer
Bend 3, Sheldon 1
Five minutes into the first-round playoff match against No. 29 Sheldon, junior Jordan Welsh put the No. 4 Bend High girls soccer team on top with a goal. Shortly after, senior Sydney Sventek added some security with her first of two goals to send the Lava Bears to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“It was nice to come out on top, especially during playoff season,” said first-year Lava Bear coach Alyssa Dalgleish.
The Lava Bears will host No. 20 Lakeridge, which upset No. 13 Sprague 1-0, on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Summit 3, McMinnville 2
No. 12 Summit defeated No. 21 McMinnville at home to advance to the second round of the girls soccer 6A playoffs.
The Storm will play at No. 5 Beaverton on Tuesday, time TBD.
