It does not always have to be pretty to advance in the postseason.
In frigid temperatures late Tuesday afternoon, Summit, the defending state champs and top seed in the Class 5A playoffs, fended off a pesky No. 16 Corvallis squad 1-0 to reach the state quarterfinals in boys soccer.
And for the Storm, moving on to the next round is all that matters.
“It is the playoffs,” said Summit senior goalkeeper Jesse Deperro. “It is a fight to the death, you either win or you go home. Playoffs are a completely different game. They (the Spartans) were competing with us the whole time. I don’t think we played as well as we could have. There were a lot of moments where we weren’t playing together. But we will take what we can get.”
It was the second meeting this season between the champions of the Intermountain Conference and last season’s 5A state runners-up from the Mid-Willamette Conference. In the early September matchup, Summit (14-1 overall) beat Corvallis (7-7-1) 3-0. But nearly two months later, the Spartans proved to be a much tougher opponent.
“Both of us are different,” said senior midfielder Aidan MacLennan. “We played them two months ago, every team has developed and grown. It was a different team that we played against this time, but we are a different team than last time as well.”
The lone goal in the match came late in the first half after junior Luca Gatto was fouled in the goalie box. MacLennan’s goal on the ensuing penalty kick in the 35th minute gave the Storm the lead, which they did not surrender.
The shutout of the Spartans was the seventh time in a row — and 13th time overall this season — that the Storm have held their opponents scoreless. Tuesday’s shutout also secured the sixth straight playoff game for the Storm dating back to last season’s 6A state title run.
Summit's back line of senior Ben Evans, junior Fernando Espinosa and sophomore Gabe Lachman has made it difficult for opposing teams to score, thus making it all the more challenging to beat the Storm, who have surrendered only three goals all season.
“We have three extremely solid defenders,” Deperro said. “We have been spending the entire season working on organization and communication. We just lock it down.”
Next for the Storm is a clash with No. 9 Wilsonville (10-5) of the Northwest Oregon Conference, which won its first round matchup over No. 8 Crater 4-1 on Tuesday. Summit will host Wilsonville on Saturday, time still to be determined as of Wednesday evening. The winner gets a spot in the 5A state semifinals.
“We just have to keep the mentality of going one game at a time,” MacLennan said. “It is win or go home. We have to leave everything on the field and treat every game like it is our last.”
