REDMOND — With a 3-1 victory Thursday afternoon against Ridgeview, the Bend High boys soccer team not only won its fourth consecutive game, but it also punched its ticket to the playoffs. The Lava Bears are guaranteed to finish no lower than second place in the Intermountain Conference.

This is the first season that the Lava Bears are postseason bound since 2018, when they made it to the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.