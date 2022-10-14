Ridgeview’s Oliver Thompson, center, celebrates with teammates Noel Sheehan, left, and Orlando Jaimes (10) after scoring against Bend during the first half Thursday in Redmond. Ridgeview took an early lead but the Lava Bears rallied for a 3-1 win.
REDMOND — With a 3-1 victory Thursday afternoon against Ridgeview, the Bend High boys soccer team not only won its fourth consecutive game, but it also punched its ticket to the playoffs. The Lava Bears are guaranteed to finish no lower than second place in the Intermountain Conference.
This is the first season that the Lava Bears are postseason bound since 2018, when they made it to the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“We knew how big this game was,” said Bend High coach Nils Eriksson. “The kids have worked hard; it is a good group of guys. It is fun to see how we have grown as a program the past few years.”
During the previous three seasons, the Lava Bears went a combined 7-26-2, including a winless season in 2019.
“The past years we have always had the heart and always wanted to make the playoffs,” said senior midfielder Tommy Anderson. “We would just come up short and never had it in us to make the playoffs. This year, there is something different, we are a little more experienced and want it more.”
Perhaps the win to sweep the Ravens this year proved how different the Lava Bears are in 2022. Bend (8-3-1, 6-1-1 IMC) would have to rally from an early deficit for the victory in Thursday’s matchup between two teams ranked in OSAA's Top 10. Bend High is ranked seventh in 5A. Ridgeview is ranked ninth.
Ridgeview (9-4, 4-4) took an early lead within the first 10 minutes of the match when sophomore forward Oliver Thompson scored. For much of the first 40 minutes, the Ravens were the aggressors, creating more threatening scoring opportunities.
That changed after Bend High junior forward Luke Murphy evened the score in the 33rd minute, hitting a goal on a counter. After that goal, the Lava Bears looked like a different team and took control of the game.
“We started talking more and communicating better,” Eriksson said. “The kids took charge on the field. They were coaching each other on the field. The kids did a good job directing each other better in the second half.”
In the second half, the Lava Bears turned a 1-1 tie into a two-goal advantage. Bend took the lead in the 65th minute when Anderson set up senior midfielder Leamon Rich’s goal. Then, in the 71st minute, Anderson scored to put the game out of reach.
“We were giving them a lot of opportunities from our own mistakes,” said Anderson, who finished with a goal and an assist. “It clicked in that we needed to start playing our game. There was a realization after we got scored on that this game was really big and we needed to secure this win to get second in the conference. This was a really big 'dub.'”
Even with the loss, Ridgeview is still in the OSAA's Top 10 and very much alive in the postseason hunt. The Ravens need a win over either Mountain View or Redmond to secure the third automatic playoff bid.
Eriksson predicts that whoever makes the postseason, along with Bend High and Summit, will be tough to beat in the playoffs.
“It's rewarding to see that Central Oregon soccer is on the rise overall,” Eriksson said. “Whoever gets in as the third team is going to be competitive.”
