In the final month of the season, the Bend High boys soccer team might have discovered the key to winning — avoid the one-goal matches.
Six times this fall the Lava Bears have played in games decided by a single goal, and on each occasion they were on the losing end. In their three games that were not one-goal matches, as was the case in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Mountain View at Bend's 15th Street Field, the Lava Bears won all of them.
“It was a solid game from us, we moved the ball well and we put balls in the back of the net,” said Bend coach Nils Eriksson. “We have a lot of one-goal losses. We have been in every game we have played. We have never felt like we were out of a game this year. Today we didn’t make many mistakes.”
On the flip side, three of the four wins for Mountain View (4-6-1 overall, 1-3 Mountain Valley Conference) have been one-goal victories, so in Donnie Emerson’s eyes, it was only a matter of time before the Lava Bears (3-6-1, 2-2) had a breakthrough game.
“Bend was due to put a bunch in the back of the net, they are a good team, and they did that today,” said Emerson, the Mountain View coach. “I’m not going to take anything away from them, they played really well. Unfortunately we didn’t play our best game and we are at the point of the year where we need to play our best game.”
From the opening whistle, Bend High played some of its best soccer of the season. Senior midfielder-turned striker Jack Selman scored twice, setting the tone for the Lava Bears in the match’s first 20 minutes.
“We just wanted to come out and win. We came in with the mentality that we were the better team and it worked for us,” said Selman, a team captain. “Two goals immediately raises our confidence up and makes us feel so much better. Our confidence just skyrocketed after that.”
For a team lacking a natural striker, as Eriksson put it, Selman was put into the goal-scoring role this season and is finally starting to settle into it.
“We have been waiting for a game like this,” Eriksson said. “He is trying to buy in as a striker. Jack has taken the role over and is doing well. Hopefully these goals will give him confidence going forward.”
Despite the fast start, the Bears found themselves in a dreaded one-goal match when Mountain View senior forward Parker Harrison burst past the defense to score and make it 2-1. But the match was close for just a few minutes.
A foul in the penalty box gave Bend High a PK, which junior Tommy Anderson put away to give the Lava Bears a 3-1 lead.
“That penalty kick on the third goal sucked the life out of us,” Emerson said. “That was a tough one to give up right after scoring.”
Junior Angel Santos added another goal before halftime, while seniors Ian Emery and Soren Kocurek-Orr found the back of the net in the second half for the Lava Bears.
With three matches left on the schedule — two against the MVC’s top two teams in Summit and South Salem — the Lava Bears are hoping for a strong finish to the season, and maybe, reverse the trend in one-goal matches.
“We need to finish out games,” Selman said. “There are times that we relax in the final 10 minutes. It is about closing out games and finishing games right now. I think we have gotten better each game.”
