The 2-1 overtime loss still lingered nearly two years later.
In the span of 80 minutes Wednesday evening, the No. 1 Summit boys soccer team accomplished two things: It advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals with a 5-0 home win over No. 17 Franklin and it avenged its loss in the 2019 state title game.
“It is a good feeling after what happened two years ago,” said senior captain Rory McKee, who was a member of the 2019 team that fell to the Lightning in the title game. “To come out here and do our process well, get a good result and get a shutout, for me especially, that is really special. Our team just played so well.”
The Storm will host No. 8 Lakeridge Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal match at Summit High School.
In the Summit-Franklin matchup nearly two years ago, it was Franklin that scored in the first 10 minutes of the match and had Summit chasing the rest of the game. This time around, it was the Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year Nani Deperro who broke free and netted the first goal for the Storm in the match’s first 10 minutes.
“It was super motivating,” Deperro said. “It gave us all the momentum in the game. It is always special to score a goal in a playoff game, especially the first goal to open up the scoring.”
While Summit had the early lead, its coach Joe LoCascio felt that an upset-minded Franklin squad was controlling the game in the midfield.
All signs pointed to yet another close battle, that is until Alex Grignon won the ball with a header, broke past the Lightning backline and fired a shot past the goalkeeper with one second left before halftime to give Summit a much needed two-goal advantage.
“A one-goal lead is nothing, especially in high school soccer,” Rory McKee said. “Us getting that goal before halftime was really crucial for us going into the second half.”
Franklin perhaps had its best chance to get on the board early in the second half when a ball destined to get past Storm goalkeeper Soren McKee was saved by defender Rory McKee, who made a diving kick to keep the Lightning scoreless.
“A shutout is a big deal for me as a center back,” Rory McKee said. “It was just instinct — I had to do it. It was pretty cool.”
Midway through the second half, the conference’s player of the year made the conference's coach of the year look brilliant, or vice versa. LoCascio moved Deperro from his forward position to outside left wing.
The game turned into a blowout after that move as the Storm scored three goals in about 90 seconds to turn a two-goal advantage into an insurmountable 5-0 lead. Bowen Teuber, Junior Cardenas and Grignon had the goals in the scoring spree.
Deperro set up each of the three goals by maneuvering up the sidelines to set up crosses for his teammates.
“I still to this day don’t know how he does what he does,” LoCascio said of Deperro. “Sometimes it is just … put him in the right areas, see if I can get him in areas where he can do that, but the kid is a terror.”
For Deperro, even minutes after taking down a foe who handed his team a difficult loss two years prior, he was already looking forward to Summit's quarterfinal game against the Pacers.
“You can’t linger on this one,” Deperro said. “You have to look forward to the next one.”
