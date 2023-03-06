Less than 24 hours after dropping 24 points on Canby to send Summit to the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament, Pearson Carmichael was back at his home away from home.

On Sunday afternoon, it was the small gym with two basketball hoops at Boss Sports Performance, one of several gyms at which he can often be found in Bend. Most days, Carmichael puts on his size 14 Nikes, cranks up the tunes and gets at least 500 shots up.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.