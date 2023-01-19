Evan Otten was well aware that his days wearing his maroon-and-gold No. 30 jersey were winding down. The hope was that the final time he would take it off was at Corvallis' Gill Coliseum — the site of the Class 5A state basketball tournament in March.
But due to an injury to his left wrist, the Redmond big man’s time might be coming months sooner — if not already — than he was planning.
“In a blink of an eye it could all be over,” he said.
That blink came Jan. 11 in an Intermountain Conference game against Caldera when Otten was running up the court late in the third quarter. As he often does, he was thinking he was going to throw down a dunk in transition.
But the pass forced him to save the ball from going out of bounds and he braced himself from running full speed into the padded wall at the Redmond gym.
The 6-foot-10 post who helped fuel the Panthers to an IMC title and a berth in the state semifinals last year, and had this year's team in contention for a similar run, knew he was in trouble when he looked down at his wrist.
“It was a Z shape,” Otten said. “When you see it like that, you kinda go into a mental shock and think, ‘This is really happening.’”
X-rays following the game showed both bones in his wrist had broken and surgery was recommended. On Saturday he was in surgery to put in titanium plates to help secure the splintered limbs.
Prior to surgery, Otten was told that it would take eight to 10 weeks to heal, putting a possible return to court around the time of the state tournament. But after surgery, the time table shrank to six to eight weeks, meaning a return by the early postseason could be in play.
“I’m pretty hopeful,” Otten said. “It just has to heal properly.”
In the meantime, the Panthers will have to find a way to replace their mismatch nightmare — who was averaging 15.3 points, nearly as many rebounds and a handful of blocks per game — for potentially the remainder of a loaded IMC slate.
Redmond (10-3 overall, 2-2 IMC) lost to Ridgeview 62-56 on Monday without Otten and was set to take on IMC-leading Bend on Thursday night in a game that ended after The Bulletin's press deadline.
The Panthers certainly miss having their captain — who also happens to be Redmond High's student body president — on the court.
“We do some things with him that we wouldn’t be able to do without his height,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson. “He has worked so much on his game, he has worked so much on his body. He is such a force on both ends. And he is a leader on our team, he is a leader in the classroom. Guys literally look up to him.”
The injury certainly shakes up the IMC as the conference heads toward its second of three rounds without one of its top players.
“Evan is a stud. He is physically imposing and really skilled,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier after facing Otten and Redmond on Jan. 9. “You are never going to stop him.”
Otten was taken aback by messages he received from players and coaches from rival schools in the area wishing him well. Otten received a “book's worth” of notes, cards and pictures from younger kids who had watched him play. Those gestures helped change his perspective on the injury, and his role as a student-athlete.
“I’m thinking I'm just playing basketball,” Otten said. “But I’m impacting these kids' lives.”
There isn’t much he can do right now physically, which is a bit of an adjustment after being able to run the court and dunk with ease. Now all he can do is wait, offer encouragement from the bench and hope for a return to the court when his wrist heals.
“I would give anything to play,” Otten said. “I don't care about conditioning, or running, the sore legs. I wish I had sore legs right now.”
