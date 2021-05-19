PREP BOYS GOLF
Summit wins culminating event at Pronghorn
Led by medalist Sam Renner, who shot a 1-under 71, Summit won the Central Oregon boys golf "culminating" event at Pronghorn Resort's Nicklaus Course in Bend on Tuesday.
The Storm won the six-team event with a team score of 302, followed by Bend High (329), Ridgeview (389), Mountain View (398), Redmond (425) and La Pine (516).
With no district championships or state championships scheduled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event served as a finale to the season.
Summit swept the top four, as Lucas Hughes took second with a 74, Brody Grieb finished third (78) and Ethan Jaehn was fourth (79). The Storm's Hayden Klein finished tied for fifth with Bend High's James Bjorvik and Parker Krovisky, all shooting 81.
Rounding out the top 10 was Bend's Brody MacLeod, who carded an 82 to finish eighth, and the Lava Bears' Ashton McCracken and Kyle Garrity, who both shot 85 to finish tied for ninth.
—Bulletin staff report
