It is 10 months later, golf courses in Central Oregon are still closed with snow on the ground, and Brody Grieb is still trying to fathom what he accomplished at the Class 6A state golf championships last May at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
Perhaps not improbable, but certainly surprising, Grieb won the state individual title and helped the Summit boys golf team win a team title and set nearly every state golf record.
“Looking back it is still hard to believe sometimes,” Grieb said. “I’m glad I’m back to this time of year so I can give it another run.”
The challenges golfers face are often more complicated than just hitting a tiny ball with a stick into a tiny hole located several hundred yards away.
The good golfers — Grieb certainly falls into that category — can compartmentalize and move on from both their good shots and their bad holes to shift their focus to the next challenge. It takes practice to always be looking forward.
In theory, it sounds simple — but it usually is not.
“It is not an easy thing to do,” said Summit boys golf coach Andy Heinly. “There are a lot of golfers who don’t get over that.”
But those 36 holes over two days in the middle of May are worth looking back on. They serve as an inflection point for Grieb and helped shape him into the golfer he currently is — one that is certainly in contention to repeat as state champion (5A this season) and one who will be committing to a college for golf in the next couple of weeks.
“That gave him a total boost of confidence,” Heinly said.
Said Grieb: “It opened my eyes to what I am capable of.”
Part of what made Grieb's title so surprising was the fact that he was on an absolutely loaded Summit squad, one of the best high school teams in the nation. He had the fifth-best score on his own team and was 11th overall at the Mountain Valley Conference championships prior to the state championships.
With college-bound golfers in Sam Renner, Lucas Hughes and Ethan Jaehn — who all had top-eight scores at state — just cracking the Storm's varsity lineup was no easy task.
“I think that why our program has so much success, there is a competitive edge that everyone has,” Grieb said. “They taught me to keep your head up because the game can turn around so quickly.”
Here is how quickly the game changed at Trysting Tree: Just days before the championships, Grieb was dealing with a lower back injury and he could not swing a club. But after the first 18 holes, he was the leader in the clubhouse, shooting a tournament low 6-under par.
He said the back injury helped him because he wasn’t trying to hit the ball as hard as he could. He posted four birdies and an eagle on the back nine of the first day.
“It was surreal,” Grieb said. “I am a pretty confident person but it was pretty hard to imagine going out and doing that.”
Word began to spread of who was leading, and Grieb said he had to make a concerted effort to stop responding to text messages. Rarely in his young golfing career had he been in the position in which he had to manage the emotions that come along with playing exceptionally well.
“I’ve had a lot of bad holes. With time I’ve developed a strong mentality to bounce back,” Grieb said. “That was the first time where I had to stay humble after that first day. That was more challenging for me at the time.”
But he managed to handle it well. Through the first 16 holes of the second day, he had six birdies to only three bogeys. Most importantly, he was still leading.
Of course there had to be one final hurdle to clear — getting over a bad hole.
Through 34 holes, all had gone well. Even though Mountainside’s Collin Hodgkinson (now golfing at Oregon State) and Renner (now golfing at Washington State) were chewing up ground behind him, Grieb held a two-stroke lead going into the par-3 17th hole. He reached the green from the tee box. Then came a putt. And then another before finally sinking the ball on his third putt of the hole. His lead over Hodgkinson was down to one going into the 36th and final hole.
“Two years ago, that would have affected me mentally and gotten to my head,” Grieb said.
Both Grieb and Hodgkinson parred the 18th hole and Grieb shocked the high school golf scene in Oregon. After getting past the 17th hole, it made the title all the more sweeter.
“Luckily in that moment I was able to think about it for five seconds, put it behind me, and never think about it again," Grieb said. "It felt way better to win that way than if I had had a good hole on 17.”
Perhaps what makes this upcoming golf season even more intriguing is not the fact that Summit and the rest of the Bend schools are dropping from 6A to 5A, but just like last year, there could be multiple Summit golfers who could repeat what Grieb did a year ago and seemingly win the individual title out of nowhere.
Senior Nick Huffman and junior Jakob Hansen are certainly in the hunt for an individual title as well.
“They are going to be around par every time,” Heinly said. “Brody, Nick and Jakob. Those three are going to be strong.”
Last year Grieb proved to himself that he can compete with the best golfers in Oregon. Now he is entering his final year with the goal of repeating as the individual champion. But more importantly, he wants to bring another team title back to Summit.
And if another Storm golfer does what he did last year, he wouldn’t mind.
“I am just hoping to get a team state championship again,” Grieb said. “That was so fun last year to celebrate knowing that we won it for the school. There are a couple of guys who are battling with me everyday and I hope and pray for their success. And I hope they can do it.”
