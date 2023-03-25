It is 10 months later, golf courses in Central Oregon are still closed with snow on the ground, and Brody Grieb is still trying to fathom what he accomplished at the Class 6A state golf championships last May at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Perhaps not improbable, but certainly surprising, Grieb won the state individual title and helped the Summit boys golf team win a team title and set nearly every state golf record.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.