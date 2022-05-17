CORVALLIS — In the days leading up to the Class 6A state golf tournament, Summit’s Brody Grieb had tweaked his back and did not think he would be able to compete in the biggest event of the season.
But the morning before teeing off at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, the fifth golfer in the Storm’s loaded lineup felt fine enough to give it a go.
“I figured why not give it one last ride for the season,” Grieb said. “And it turned out fine. I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”
“Fine” is underselling what the junior did over the 36 holes. He was the surprise of the first day, shooting a tournament low 65 (6-under par) then held on to his lead on Tuesday, shooting a 69 to finish the tournament with an 8-under 134, one stroke ahead of Mountainside’s Collin Hodgkinson to claim the individual title.
“I just took on the approach of looking ahead and not looking behind me and rolled with it,” Grieb said.
Between the first and second day, Grieb’s phone would not stop ringing with texts and calls about his day one performance. He did all he could to block that out and focus on the next 18 holes.
“I had a lot going on in my head mentally,” Grieb said. “I just had to be calm and look forward to doing the same thing again the next day. It wasn’t as electric the second day, but I’m glad it worked out the way that it did.”
Grieb’s performance highlighted a record-breaking performance for the Storm golf team. Summit claimed its first state title since 2017, when the Storm won their third consecutive 5A state title.
But this time around, it was the state’s highest classification. As a team, the Storm shot 16 below par over the 36 holes, breaking the 1967 Medford team’s record of 13-under. On the second day, the Storm broke Tualatin’s 18-hole record of 11-under, which was set in 2011.
“Today was unreal,” said senior Sam Renner, who finished third after shooting a 136 (6-under) in the tournament. “We had a good day on Monday and an even better day today.”
With a 22-stroke lead heading into the second day of the Class 6A state tournament, Summit boys golf coach Andy Heinly did not want his golfers to play as if they were holding on to a lead. He wanted them to extend it.
The players were shocked to have such a big lead after the first day. Two weeks ago, on the same course, the Storm finished third behind Lake Oswego and Tigard in an 18-hole tournament.
“I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a lead,” said senior Lucas Hughes, who capped off his prep career by finishing seventh with a 141. “We were thinking that it was going to be a lot closer and that we would have to compete for it.”
The gap only widened on the second day, as the Storm turned the 22-stroke lead after day one into a 39-stroke victory by the end of the tournament.
The Storm had four golfers finish in the top 10. Grieb finished first, Renner finished third, and Hughes and senior Ethan Jaehn finished tied for seventh.
Hughes had the biggest jump from the first to second day, moving up four spots in the rankings after shooting a 73 in the first round to improve by five strokes and card a 68 in the second round.
“I was leaving a lot of my approach shots pretty far and was struggling with my putts because I had a lot of long putts,” Hughes said. “But I was able to play a lot better (in the second round) and get a lot more birdies.”
Also competing in Corvallis was Mountain View’s Weston Shaffer, who qualified as an individual at the regional tournament and finished 73rd at state by shooting an 83 on both days.
In the Class 5A state championships, also staged at Trysting Tree on Monday and Tuesday, Crook County finished tied for sixth with Wilsonville with 704 strokes. Corvallis (633) won the 5A title, followed by Crater (654) and La Salle (664).
The Cowboys were led by senior Palmer Smith, who finished 12th individually, shooting a 158 over the 36 holes. Palmer shot an 83 the first day, then improved by eight strokes Tuesday to shoot 75, which was tied for the fifth-best round of the second day. Junior Lucas Tesky finished 35th by shooting 175, sophomore Alex Iverson finished 49th (185), junior Jesse Wood shot a 193 and senior Tucker Bonner carded a 197.
Ridgeview senior Dylan Bojanowski finished 18th with a 163 over the 36 holes. Redmond had two individuals qualify for the state tournament. Sophomore Dale Nelzen finished tied for 19th (164) and freshman Drake Cumming tied for 44th (183).
Log In
