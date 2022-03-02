Summit senior guard Carson Cox has two keys to playing great defense — passion and personal pride.
“You have to take it personally,” said Cox, who was named the Mountain Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year this week. “It is a war between you and the person you are defending and you have to do everything you can to stop them.”
In the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Tuesday night, No. 2 Summit’s defense swarmed the No. 31 Liberty offense to cruise to a 78-46 win at Summit High School and advance to the second round.
From the jump, it was all Storm (24-0) against the Falcons (12-10). Summit scored the game’s first 13 points and held Liberty to 15 points in the first half.
“I thought we did a really good job. We were kind of able to swallow up their wings and speed them up and make them play at a pace they weren’t comfortable with,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “Our on-ball pressure forced them out of what they were comfortable running. They started doing things that they hadn’t practiced or planned because of the pressure that we created.”
And as the old basketball adage goes, great defense leads to offense, and 6A’s second-highest scoring team had no problem converting defensive stops into points.
Five different Summit players scored in double figures against the Falcons of Hillsboro. Senior Caden Harris and sophomore Pearson Carmichael each had 16 points, while senior Julian Mora finished with 13, senior Cox had 12 and senior Shane Arnold had 10. As a team, the Storm was 14-of-17 from the free-throw line.
“The plan coming in was to be unselfish and get everyone going,” said Mora, who was voted the MVC’s Player of the Year. “Once we got up it was good that we continued to have good execution going into next game. I thought we played really good.”
It had been nearly two years since Summit last played in the postseason. While the undefeated Storm showed why they were ranked as high as they are against the Pacific Conference’s third-place team, the nerves of a win-or-go-home game were still present.
“Not having playoffs last year (due to COVID) made it more exciting to be back,” Frazier said. “The idea that someone is going home brings more anxiety and stress and it was fun. The kids did a really good job of embracing the moment.”
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., Summit will host No. 15 Barlow (19-7) of the Mt. Hood Conference, which beat No. 17 Tigard in the first round, 71-58. A win over the Bruins will send the Storm to the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus, where they will be guaranteed at least two more games at the 6A state tournament, scheduled for March 9-12.
“They are going to present us with really big challenges,” Frazier said of Barlow. “We expect Friday to be a really great game. We told our kids to turn the page and move on to the next matchup because it is going to be a good one. Hopefully we earn the right to go to Portland.”
