Through the first five games of the season, it is all going according to plan for the Mountain View boys basketball team, which has yet to lose a game.
“It is a goal to try and go undefeated,” said junior guard Quincy Townsend. “We set the goal high, we know our potential.”
With Saturday’s 73-57 win over Roseburg, the Cougars clinched their fifth win in as many games and are No. 1 in the OSAA Class 5A rankings. As of Monday afternoon, Mountain View was one of three 5A teams, along with Wilsonville and Churchill, that is undefeated in the early stages of the season.
The Cougars erased a seven-point halftime deficit and outscored Roseburg by 23 points in the second half to win their final game before an 11-day break in the schedule. Senior Joe Vaccaro connected four times from behind the three-point arc for a game-high 23 points and Quincy Townsend scored 20 points in the win.
“I’ve been pleased with how we have been playing,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend.
Along the way, Mountain View has beaten three 6A teams and two 5A teams.
The success of teams can all but certainly be traced back to how they practice in the days between the games. While it is early in the season, both Bob Townsend and son Quincy can see that this year's squad is not taking their practices lightly.
“It makes a difference when you don’t have to coach up effort because they are holding others accountable,” Bob Townsend said.
"We don’t let things slide or give half effort," said Quincy Townsend. "We have to be going 110% every day. We let each other know when we are slacking."
This season, Mountain View has had to change the way it plays with the loss of 6-foot-11-inch post Tane Prictor, who graduated last year. Few teams had been able to match that size in the paint.
Without Prictor’s presence in the post, the Cougars now play with more pace and space.
“Certainly a style change for us this year, not having a post like that,” Bob Townsend said. “We are certainly going to miss Tane, but we are able to play a little more on the run and space the floor a little more.”
Still, the Cougars return plenty of talent. Quincy Townsend is leading Class 5A in scoring, averaging more than 26 points per game. Nathan Hoisington is a returning captain from last year’s playoff team, and Vaccaro and Brayden Meier provide the necessary floor spacing to create driving lanes to the basket.
“Our team chemistry has been building for the last three years,” Quincy Townsend said. “The first two games were stepping stones. Seeing that we can win, that is raising the motivation level to see if Mountain View can compete for a state title this year.”
The road to making the playoffs will not come easy, as the Intermountain Conference is filled with deep, talented squads (Summit is ranked No. 3 and Redmond No. 5) and IMC teams will play each other three times. That is why Townsend believes that picking up all of these wins early in the season will help boost the Cougars' chances of making the playoffs.
“I’ve never met a coach that likes to play a team three times,” Bob Townsend said. “We will know each other really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.