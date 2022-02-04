The final buzzer had long since sounded when Jon Frazier saw the highlight he was most proud of from his basketball team.
And there were plenty of highlights the Summit boys basketball coach could have chosen from in the Storm's 77-53 home win over Sprague Thursday night: the perimeter defense of Carson Cox, the pair of sophomores in Collin Moore and Pearson Carmichael who combined for 17 points off the bench, or the routinely stellar play from seniors Caden Harris and Julian Mora.
Not long after the Summit players filed out of the locker room after the showdown between the two remaining undefeated teams in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference, out trotted senior Truman Teuber, carrying out a full trash can.
Teuber, who finished with six points in the game, just got done cleaning out both the locker rooms and was headed to clean up the bleachers — simply because he wanted to.
“He is a true leader and understands that he has now earned the right to serve,” Frazier would tweet after the game. “Couldn’t ask for a better role model for my kids and a better representative for our program.”
It was a subtle moment from a player with a purpose, playing on a team with a purpose.
Against the Olympians, Frazier said, the Storm delivered their most complete and mature performance of the season to win their 25th consecutive game dating back to last season.
“This was a game where we put the pieces together for long stretches of time,” Frazier said. “I told the team after the game that it was a very mature performance. We just kept growing the lead and didn’t have the mental lapses that allowed (Sprague) to go on a run and cut into the lead."
Thursday night was a matchup between two MVC teams that had separated themselves from the pack in the first half of conference play. Summit is the last undefeated Class 6A team, and Sprague entered the game having won 11 of its previous 13 games.
“We knew that this was a huge game,” said Harris, who finished with 17 points, all in the second half. “Both undefeated in league, we knew we needed this one.”
On top of that, Sprague presented a challenge where Summit might be vulnerable — size. Listed at 6-foot-9, Sprague’s Dallon Morgan has 3 inches on Summit’s tallest player. The skilled big man has had games of 40 and 30 points during conference play.
“That was probably the best matchup for me all year,” said the 6-foot-6 Harris. “Going against a taller and skilled guy, my goal was to stop him and make sure he wasn’t a problem.”
Harris did just that. Morgan had six points in the first half, and finished with 17, doing most of his damage after the game was far out of reach. Harris’ quickness and athleticism was the difference.
“That was a big matchup for him, (Morgan) is really skilled,” Frazier said. “To be able to guard him one-on-one and not require a lot of help was a really good effort on his part. It has been par for the course this season.”
Summit started to pull away from Sprague just two minutes into the game. When Mora, who finished with a game-high 20 points, scored to give the Storm a 5-4 lead, they never looked back. Summit led 19-10 after the first quarter, 39-25 at halftime, and then poured it on in the second half.
"In the second half we knew we had to make sure that they didn't get close," Harris said.
Summit, which spent the early stages of the season on the outside looking in at the OSAA coaches poll, are now Class 6A's No. 2 team behind Tualatin in the most recent poll released this week.
With only three weeks left in the regular season, Summit is starting to round into form in hopes of making a deep postseason run — and it is happening sooner than expected.
"You hope by February that you are starting to get closer to realizing that vision for your team," Frazier said. "With this group that has been playing together for a long time, that progression is starting to happen more quickly."
