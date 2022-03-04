The second-round playoff matchup between the No. 2 Summit boys basketball team and No. 15 Barlow was a clash of styles.
The visiting Bruins like to take the air out of the ball and score in the post, while the Storm want to push the pace and play in transition.
In the end, it was Summit’s up-tempo play, spearheaded by senior guard Julian Mora, that wore down the Bruins in the second half to send the Storm to the Chiles Center in Portland for the Class 6A state tournament with a 76-50 win.
Summit turned a two-point halftime lead into a 26-point blowout, outscoring the Bruins 25-7 in the fourth quarter.
“The pace that Julian is able to push was able to wear them down,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “With the pace of play we were wearing them down and getting easy buckets at the rim. The first half played to their pace. I think our defensive intensity, getting multiple stops in a row, got us a lot of easy looks."
Mora finished with a game-high 20 points, senior Caden Harris had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and senior Carson Cox had 15 points.
It is the first time since joining the 6A ranks in 2018 that the Storm have reached the state tournament. Undefeated Summit (25-0) will play No. 7 Roosevelt, which beat No. 10 North Medford Friday night, in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in Portland.
"They played like a mature team tonight," Frazier said. "And they put themselves in position to play for a state title."
