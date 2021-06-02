Julian Mora had been in a shooting slump in recent games. The shots that routinely fell were no longer falling.
Trailing by two in the final minutes against Mountain View, the Summit junior point guard was not thinking about the previous shots he missed when he took aim from beyond the arc with the game on the line.
“I just had to trust myself,” said Mora, who scored five of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Mora drained the shot, Summit's 13th 3-pointer of the game, which would prove to be the winning basket in the Storm’s 68-66 win over the Cougars Tuesday evening in a muggy gym at Summit High.
“This was a huge win for us,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “To be in that kind of competitive environment with four minutes to go... It was a chance for a lot of our younger kids to be in that moment to see how they respond.”
Summit (4-2 overall) entered this late spring season as a young team with Kaes Harrington as the only senior on a roster with nine juniors and one freshman.
It is a squad — with a core of Mora, third-year varsity guard Truman Teuber, transfer Caden Harris and three other juniors with varsity experience — that has Frazier and the players thinking special things are on the horizon. The Storm are coming off a second round appearance in the Class 6A playoffs last year, the program's first playoff appearance since moving up to 6A.
Talent is one thing, but this group of juniors now have to carry more on their shoulders than before.
“They can’t just look to upperclassmen the way they used to,” Frazier said. “They have to take the lead and embrace the program because it is theirs now.”
Against Mountain View (0-6) — a team Summit handled 70-48 in their first meeting last week — someone had to take charge because the Cougars were a different team the second time around.
For most of the game, Summit would score in waves to build double-digit leads, only to see Mountain View continue to cut into the leads.
But whenever Mountain View would get within a couple of points, Summit would respond with timely 3-pointers. The Cougars trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter but slowly began chipping away at the lead.
With less than four minutes left in the game, Mountain View pulled ahead with a dominating presence down low. But while Summit caught fire from behind the arc, Mountain View hit just two 3-pointers the entire game.
Tueber scored all of his 17 points in the first half, Harrington connected on four 3-pointers, and Harris finished with 13 points.
Seemingly every time Mountain View’s 6-foot-11-inch Tane Prictor touched the ball, bodies bounced off of him. He led the team with 23 points, and freshman Quincy Townsend added 16.
“It is kinda draining to be playing well and for them to keep coming back,” Harris said. “When they got the lead, I felt like we were down on ourselves.”
It was the type of game game that Mora has been in before. As a freshman, he saw leads evaporate the way it did against the Cougars and then walk off the court in defeat. When he sensed a similar trend, Mora made it known during the late-game timeouts, trying to rally his teammates.
“When they were coming back you could see it in our team’s body language,” Mora said. “You have to push back harder. These are the moments that we dream about. This is what we dream about and how we attack it.”
It was a welcome sign for Frazier to see his players take on leadership roles, especially in a tight game against a cross-town rival. He hopes there is more of that to come.
“Our goal is trying to improve and to see how good we can be,” Frazier said. “That is exciting to see as we move forward with a lot of underclassmen. You can see the opportunity for us to be pretty good down the road.”
