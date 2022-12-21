In the grand scheme of things, Tualatin’s 69-66 overtime win over Summit on Tuesday night will carry little weight.
But given recent history, it was not easy to view this game as a normal nonleague matchup between two boys basketball teams in different classifications in a game played before Christmas and months before the postseason.
“You want to think of them as just another team,” said Summit junior guard Collin Moore. “But after last year, we wanted to get them.”
A little over nine months ago, Summit and Tualatin squared off in the Class 6A state championship game. A six-point game with just over two minutes remaining turned into a 66-49 win for the Timberwolves, ending the Storm's undefeated season.
And if you want to throw in football, Tualatin ousted Summit in the 6A state quarterfinals in 2021, then handed the 5A state-champion Storm their only loss of the season this past fall.
“They beat us in football twice, basketball once,” said Summit junior wing Pearson Carmichael. “We had to give it our all because we couldn't let them beat us four times. But they did.”
The teams that took the court at Summit Tuesday night were far different than the ones that played for the 6A state title at the Chiles Center in Portland last March.
Six of the eight players who played in the title game for Summit, including the entire starting lineup, graduated. Tualatin replaced four of its five starters from the championship game.
The stars on each team who played in the title game stood out on Tuesday. The lone returning starter for Tualatin, Josiah Lake, scored 27 points and made all 12 of his free throws, including four in overtime to ice the game. And Jaden Steppe added 20 points for the Timberwolves.
Moore led the Storm with 27 points and Carmichael added 22 points. Moore and Carmichael were the only two current Summit players who played in Summit's last meeting with Tualatin. Newcomer Miguel Taylor, a junior wing, was the only other Storm player with more than two points, finishing with seven.
“Having those two guys (Carmichael and Moore) who have been through these type of battles, it is nice to be able to lean on them,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “The most important thing now is we have more guys who are way more comfortable than they were a couple of weeks ago.”
The matchup between Steppe and Carmichael was particularly interesting. According to the prephoops.com Oregon player rankings, Steppe and Carmichael are the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked players, respectively, in 2024.
“It is fun playing against him,” said Carmichael, who is committed to play at Boise State. “He is just so big, he’s really good in the post, has a nice fade away. He’s like a 6-foot-8 wing, he’s tough to guard.”
For much of Tuesday night's game, Summit held the lead over Tualatin. In the second quarter, Summit led by as much as eight points, but by halftime, the Storm lead was only 33-31.
Early in the third quarter Tualatin took a 36-35 lead, its first of the game, and the game stayed close the rest of the way. With the game tied 57-57 with 20 seconds left, neither team was able to hit the winning shot, sending the contest to overtime.
Although Moore would score seven of his 27 points in overtime, it was not enough for Summit to overcome the Timberwolves (5-2), who were a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line, and played good enough defense to slow down the Storm.
“They are tall and long, kinda like us,” Carmichael said. “The teams that we have played earlier, we had a height and athleticism advantage. Tualatin matched up really well against us."
Through five games this year, Summit (3-2) has as many losses as it had total the past two seasons. However, Frazier said that Tuesday’s game was the best the team has played all year.
“I told the guys that they should be very proud of how they played,” Frazier said. “It was a great, highly competitive game against a really high-level team. The growth that we have seen even in the last two weeks, we have improved leaps and bounds. I love the steps that we have taken. We have been challenged a ton in the preseason. Hopefully that prepares us for when we go into league play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.