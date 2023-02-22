Winning the Intermountain Conference title was far from a walk in the park for the Summit boys basketball team.
The Storm clinched its second consecutive conference title, outlasting Bend High 65-56 Tuesday night in the final week of the regular season.
“It feels good after all the hard work we put in,” said Summit junior Pearson Carmichael, who finished with a game-high 29 points. “We had a couple of bad losses in those first rounds of the IMC, but we were able to turn it around and it turned out great.”
“It was a hard-fought win,” said Storm junior Collin Moore, who finished with 13 points. “It was close all game, especially in the third and fourth quarter. It felt good to get out with a win.”
Getting through the IMC this season proved to be a difficult feat with four teams ranked in the top 10 of the OSAA rankings, and three in the top five. Having to play each team three times in a two-month span only increased the challenge.
“One through six, every team is unique and presents their own challenge,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “This is as challenging as this league has been in the last 12 years.”
The Lava Bears entered the game in their home gym with just as much on the line as the Storm. A win for Bend (13-10 overall, 10-4 IMC) would have forced a tie atop the standings, but it would have claimed the head-to-head tie-breaker over Summit (17-5, 12-2).
Then all that would be needed for the Lava Bears would be a win over Redmond in the regular-season finale to claim the conference crown.
And for a while, it looked as though the third meeting between the Storm and Lava Bears was going to follow a similar script to the first meeting when Bend overcame an early deficit to beat Summit 62-58, and a far cry from the second matchup when Summit dominated Bend 67-33.
A 20-10 Summit lead at the end of the first quarter shrunk to 31-29 at halftime, then early in the third quarter, Bend took a 35-33 lead. During the Lava Bear rally, senior guards Christopher Doke, Ben Keown and Caden Dornhecker took over. Keown scored all 15 of his points in the second and third quarters and Doke scored 11 of his 15 points in the middle quarters.
Dornhecker did most of his damage in the first and fourth quarters, when he scored 15 of his team-high 22 points.
The Storm closed the third quarter on a 7-1 run to take a 47-41 lead into the final quarter.
As dominant as the Storm have been at times throughout the course of the season, which has led to them holding the top spot in the OSAA rankings, close games have been a bit of an Achilles heel.
Prior to last Friday’s game against Mountain View, Summit had been in just six games decided by single digits, and it won just one of those.
But that has changed in the last week. First the Storm beat Mountain View in overtime last Friday, then with the score 52-49 with 3:30 left in the Bend High game, the Storm went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to put the game away.
It was something that a couple of weeks ago the Storm might have struggled with.
“We learned to deal with adversity better, and we grew from that,” Frazier said. “Our ability to stick together and fight through adversity in a hostile environment, on the road, fourth quarter, game could go either way — I thought they made a lot of critical plays to find a way to win.”
