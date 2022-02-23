REDMOND — The first 12 games of the season were a bit of a roller coaster for Redmond.
One day, the Panthers would beat Class 6A Bend High by 17 points, and another day, they would lose to 4A Marshfield or squeak by 4A Junction City.
With just two returners who played meaningful minutes last season, the Redmond boys basketball team was trying to navigate a nonleague season that had nearly as many losses as it did wins.
Yet, after an admittedly frustrating game — a 51-44 loss to Mountain View in the Summit Holiday Classic — Garrett Osborne was certain the tides would change and the Panthers would eventually accomplish something they had not in nearly a decade.
“We are going to win league for sure,” said the spring-loaded senior wing without a shred of doubt back in late December.
And Redmond did just that. Last week against Hood River Valley, the Panthers clinched the 5A Intermountain Conference title — the program's first conference championship since 2013.
“Cutting down the nets was such a good feeling, it will be something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Osborne said. “To finish like that in our senior year is a good feeling, definitely.”
Redmond (10-0 IMC, 19-5 overall) has not lost a game since that late-December setback against Mountain View and has yet to lose in 2022.
In the regular season finale Tuesday night in the Hometown Showdown at Ridgeview, Redmond capped off its undefeated IMC season with a 61-46 win and pushed its winning streak to 12 games.
In a battle between the two Redmond schools, Osborne led the way with 19 points while Evan Otten added 14 points and Nathan Wachs 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
Ridgeview (4-6, 13-11), still in the hunt for a postseason at-large berth, had double-digit scoring efforts from Aidan Brenneman (12) and Ryan Asplund (10). Jeremiah Schwartz and Zack Asplund each had eight points for the Ravens in the loss.
“It is pretty special,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson. “The guys put in the time throughout the COVID season to keep working, to keep getting better, so these guys deserve it. I’m just so happy for them. To end the regular season in an environment like this is pretty special.”
What changed for the Panthers in the second half of the season can be boiled down to one word: trust.
"We got ourselves together and stepped things up," Osborne said. "We got used to playing with one another."
The longer that the team played together, and learned each other's strengths and weaknesses, they turned into a force. Nine of their 10 IMC victories were won by double-digits.
“We are trusting everyone to do their roles,” said Gilbertson. “We trust each other and have bought into playing defense. We only had two returners, so it takes a little time for a team to build that trust.”
With a banner regular season in the rearview mirror, Redmond will now have its sights set on March 4, when the Panthers will host a 5A first-round playoff game. A win in the first round, and Redmond will make it to the eight-team state tournament in Corvallis for the first time since 2006.
“We will practice every day to keep getting better,” Osborne said. “We will be ready for that.”
