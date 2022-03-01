The unbeaten Summit boys basketball team continued its winning streak in the postseason, beating No. 31 Liberty 78-46 Tuesday evening at Summit High School in a Class 6A first-round state playoff game.
Next up, the No. 2 Storm (24-0) will host No. 15 Barlow Friday night with the winner advancing to the state tournament at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus.
“Not having playoffs last year (due to COVID) made it more exciting to be back,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “The idea that someone is going home brings more anxiety and stress and it was fun. The kids did a really good job of embracing the moment and it was a lot of fun.”
From the jump, it was all Storm against the Falcons. The Storm scored the game’s first 13 points and held the Falcons to 15 points in the first half.
Five different Summit players scored in double figures Tuesday night. Senior Caden Harris and sophomore Pearson Carmichael each had 16 points, while senior Julian Mora finished with 13, senior Carson Cox had 12 and senior Shane Arnold had 10.
“It felt good to play really good,” Mora said. “Once we got up it was good that we continued to have good execution going into next game. I thought we played really good.”
Both Bend High's and Mountain View's seasons came to a close Tuesday night with losses in the first round. The No. 17 Cougars fell on the road to No. 16 Lake Oswego, 59-42, while the No. 25 Lava Bears could not pull the upset against No. 8 Beaverton, falling 63-42.
