CORVALLIS — Garrett Osborne said he felt like he was walking into a dream when he first stepped onto the court at Gill Coliseum. And a wide-eyed Evan Otten was nervous an hour before the No. 1 Redmond boys basketball team’s state quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 Ashland.
“I told them it is normal to be nervous, it is normal to be excited,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson. “You get one rebound, one deflection, something, and all that goes away.”
The Panthers overcame the early nerves and slow start to advance to the Class 5A semifinals with a 51-37 win over the Grizzlies Wednesday afternoon at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
Redmond (21-5) will play No. 4 Silverton Friday at 1:30 p.m. with a spot in the state championship game on the line. The Foxes (21-5) defeated No. 5 Crescent Valley 49-47 on Wednesday to advance.
“It is such a good feeling to get this one out of the way,” Osborne said.
“You have to have the mindset that you are going to go in thinking you are going to win,” Otten said. “We are still in it, now we have to get ready for Friday.”
Trailing 7-2 two minutes into the first quarter, the Panthers closed the quarter on a 9-0 run and ultimately built a 30-18 lead by halftime. Osborne, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year, capped off the second quarter with a dunk and a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Redmond a comfortable cushion.
“I thought the first quarter was going to end 0-0 after the first couple of minutes,” Gilbertson said. “Once we broke the seal we were off and running.”
Running was exactly the Panthers’ game plan against the Grizzlies.
Despite a size disadvantage, the Panthers outscored the Grizzlies 28-20 in the paint and used their athleticism to their advantage, scoring eight points on the fast break while not allowing any points in transition.
“They are probably the biggest team in the state so we wanted to get up and down the court and run,” said Osborne, who was named the Moda Health Player of the Game, finishing with a game-high 28 points to go along with eight rebounds. “We wanted to push it as much as we could and that is exactly what we did. Even though they were bigger, we felt like we could finish down low.”
Ashland (15-10), the third-place team from the loaded Midwestern League that has four teams in the 5A state tournament, presented a unique challenge with 6-foot-10-inch Egan Shields and 6-8 Hawthorn Lapierre.
There has not been many games this season in which the Panthers’ 6-8 Otten has looked up at a player on the court.
“I’ve never gone against two players that are bigger than me,” said Otten, who finished with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks while playing stellar defense down low. “It was a good challenge. I wanted to see how I would hold up against someone bigger, taller and heavier. For the most part, I feel like I held up pretty well.”
The Panthers went with a short bench against Ashland, only playing six players. Osborne, Otten, Yoshi Saito, Tanner Jones and Nathan Wachs combined to play 158 of the 160 minutes. They are glad to have a day off before their next game.
“Guys bought in, played awesome defense and the moment wasn’t too big for them,” Gilbertson said. “I’m so excited for them, they earned it.”
