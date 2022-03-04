Redmond boys hoops

Redmond's Garrett Osborne throws down an alley-oop dunk during the Panthers' 78-58 win over Milwaukie in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Redmond High School. 

 Brian Rathbone/The Bulletin

REDMOND — For the first time since 2006, the Redmond boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament. 

The top-seeded Panthers are off to Gill Coliseum in Corvallis for the Class 5A quarterfinals next week after a 78-58 win over No. 16 Milwaukie Friday evening at Redmond High School. 

"We have been waiting for this for a long time," said Redmond senior Garrett Osborne, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year. "It is nice to have it secured."

Through the game's first 16 minutes the Mustangs played the Panthers tough, leading midway through the first quarter, then trailing only by six points at halftime. It was even a one-possession game one minute into the third quarter. 

Then in a span of a couple of minutes, the Panthers made five 3-pointers and threw down five dunks to take a 19-point lead in the third quarter, then cruise to the 20-point victory. 

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Senior guard Yoshi Saito said Redmond had never had a sequence like that throughout its 20-5 season. 

"We were in a zone," said Saito, who made two threes during the stretch and finished with six points. "I will remember that quarter forever. That was awesome."

Junior Evan Otten led the Panthers with 26 points, Osborne finished with 22, and juniors Tanner Jones, Nathan Wachs and sophomore Colton Horner each finished with eight. 

The Panthers will play their quarterfinal game Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against No. 8 Ashland, which is coming off a 56-47 win over La Salle Prep in the opening round. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.