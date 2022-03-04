REDMOND — For the first time since 2006, the Redmond boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament.
The top-seeded Panthers are off to Gill Coliseum in Corvallis for the Class 5A quarterfinals next week after a 78-58 win over No. 16 Milwaukie Friday evening at Redmond High School.
"We have been waiting for this for a long time," said Redmond senior Garrett Osborne, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year. "It is nice to have it secured."
Through the game's first 16 minutes the Mustangs played the Panthers tough, leading midway through the first quarter, then trailing only by six points at halftime. It was even a one-possession game one minute into the third quarter.
Then in a span of a couple of minutes, the Panthers made five 3-pointers and threw down five dunks to take a 19-point lead in the third quarter, then cruise to the 20-point victory.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Senior guard Yoshi Saito said Redmond had never had a sequence like that throughout its 20-5 season.
"We were in a zone," said Saito, who made two threes during the stretch and finished with six points. "I will remember that quarter forever. That was awesome."
Junior Evan Otten led the Panthers with 26 points, Osborne finished with 22, and juniors Tanner Jones, Nathan Wachs and sophomore Colton Horner each finished with eight.
The Panthers will play their quarterfinal game Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against No. 8 Ashland, which is coming off a 56-47 win over La Salle Prep in the opening round.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.