REDMOND — A nonleague, inter-classification basketball game between two teams destined for the postseason seemed like the perfect opportunity to take it easy before gearing up for the final stretch of the regular season.
Wrong.
As Mountain View coach Bob Townsend put it, it was a “dog fight” for 32 minutes at Ridgeview High in Redmond on Tuesday night.
In a battle of former — and future — Intermountain Conference foes with a combined 24 wins between them, 6A Mountain View squeaked out a 54-49 win over 5A Ridgeview, taking the lead in the final minutes after trailing nearly the entire game.
The Cougars (11-4 overall, 2-3 Mountain Valley Conference) had two things working in their favor the final two minutes once the Ravens (10-6, 1-1 IMC) took their largest lead of the game of nine points.
The first was a 1-2-2 zone-press defense. The Ravens built a 47-38 lead after a seven-point scoring spurt by Ryan Asplund, but once Mountain View went to its press, Ridgeview had no answer. In the span of 30 seconds, the Cougars forced three turnovers in the backcourt and scored seven straight points to cut the Ravens' lead to 47-45.
"That was the hardest we played,” Townsend said. “We are a really good defensive team when we compete and play hard.”
Still, with just over a minute remaining, Ridgeview took a 49-47 lead following a pair of Aidan Brenneman free throws. Then the second prong of Mountain View’s comeback came into play — a 15-year-old who has long dreamed about being a varsity player for Mountain View.
Freshman Quincy Townsend scored seven points in the final minute — a 3-pointer to give the Cougars the lead, then closed out the game by going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line — to lift Mountain View to the five-point win.
“I love basketball and that is what I love to do,” said Quincy Townsend, who scored a game-high 33 points. “I love those moments when the game is on the line.”
The Cougars trailed 27-24 at halftime, and the young Townsend sensed that he needed to shoulder more of the scoring load in the final 16 minutes.
“Tonight I was trying to pass and get my teammates involved, but when I needed to shoot, I shot,” said Quincy Townsend, who scored 21 of the team’s 30 second-half points.
It would not be surprising if moments like Tuesday night were envisioned in the high school gym in The Dalles — where his dad coached for nine years before the family moved to Bend in 2014.
“He would pick me up from preschool every day and I would try and practice with the players and that is where it all started,” Quincy Townsend recalled. “Since then all I’ve wanted to do is be a varsity basketball player.”
It is often a tricky balancing act for a coach who is watching his son blossom into a basketball star from the sideline, as the team's success takes priority.
“You want to be excited in the moment, but you are a coach first,” said Bob Townsend, who took over as head coach at Mountain View in 2018. “I’m excited for him because he is my son, but I’d be excited if it was any of our players. After the game you look back at what happened and he deserves to have his parents appreciate what he is doing.”
Tuesday night's win will be a fun one to look back on, but both Mountain View and Ridgeview are in the hunt for postseason berths. The Ravens are ranked No. 9 in this week’s 5A coaches poll and will face The Dalles in an IMC matchup on Thursday.
Mountain View will travel Friday to face Sprague, which is undefeated in MVC play. The Cougars will go into that game as healthy as they have been all season, according to Townsend.
“I feel pretty good that we are 11-4 through the main stretch,” Bob Townsend said. “It will be nice to have all the bullets in the chamber. We have to continue to compete, but I like where we are sitting and the opportunity that is in front of us.”
