PORTLAND — Sam Renner has a nickname for his teammate and leader of the Summit boys basketball team, Julian Mora.
He calls him “Hollywood." And after Wednesday night's classic battle in the Class 6A quarterfinals against Roosevelt at the Chiles Center, in which the No. 2 Storm advanced to the state semifinals with a 65-64 win, there could not be a more appropriate nickname.
Well, maybe Julian (expletive) Mora for Roosevelt players and fans.
The stage was set for an ending fit for the silver screen. The unbeaten Storm were pushed to the brink against the Roughriders from the Portland Interscholastic League. Trailing by as many as 10 in the third quarter, Summit mounted a comeback and Mora had a chance to win the game at the free throw line with four seconds left, shooting two with his team down 64-63.
“I’m thinking it is going to be a win or overtime,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “On the bench we were talking about what we were going to do defensively because we assumed it was going to be tied or up one and we had four seconds to defend.”
The first attempt looked true, but rimmed out.
“I knew going into that second free throw that if he misses, I have to get the rebound,” said senior Caden Harris.
The homecourt of the Portland Pilots crescendoed with the biggest free throw of the game looming.
The second attempt was short, and it appeared Summit’s undefeated, storybook season was going to come crashing down.
“I thought we lost,” said senior Carson Cox on watching Mora’s shot bounce off the front rim.
Harris tipped the ball, gathered the loose ball, and attempted a putback that deflected off the backboard and into the hands of Mora, who then won the game with a season-saving tip in.
Mayhem ensued.
Mora went running around the court with his teammates trailing him ready to celebrate, as the Roosevelt-heavy crowd sat stunned.
“I knew Caden was going to attack the rebound and I just followed the ball,” Mora said. “And that was that.”
In the semifinals Friday afternoon in Portland, the Storm will have a rematch against No. 11 Mountainside, a team they beat 47-43 in January. The Mavericks upset No. 3 Cleveland in overtime 66-56 earlier on Wednesday night.
The final four seconds of the Summit-Roosevelt contest were the exclamation point of a classic basketball game featuring teams going blow for blow for 32 minutes.
The Storm (26-0) got big-time performances from Mora, who led the team with 17 points, and Harris, who had 16 and nine rebounds. Pearson Carmichael had seven important points in the first half to keep Summit from falling even more behind.
Summit survived and advanced in every sense of the phrase against Roosevelt (21-7). Throughout the team’s 35-game winning streak dating back to last season, the Storm never faced a team that could match their speed and athleticism the way the Roughriders did in the Chiles Center.
The Storm’s psyche and championship mettle was tested when Roosevelt dominated the second quarter, turning a two-point deficit into a 37-29 lead by halftime. The lead would grow to as big as 10 early in the third quarter. Roosevelt sophomore Terrence Hill put on a show, scoring 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, while the defensive-minded Utrillo Morris made life miserable whenever Mora had the ball.
Summit is used to being on the other side of halftime leads. These moments have only been simulated in practice.
“We are preparing for state tournament games when it is a four-point game with three minutes,” Frazier said. “We talk about that all the time. We try to put them in that moment so when the time comes, they are ready. As a team, you don’t always know how they will respond but you hope that you have done the work.”
In a span of six minutes in the third quarter, Summit retook the lead. Cox, who finished with 16 points, had a stellar quarter with nine points, including two 3-pointers, to spark the comeback. The Storm defense, led by senior Truman Teuber who took on the assignment of guarding Hill (holding him to four second-half points), began forcing turnovers and empty Roughrider possessions.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the two teams exchanged big shot after big shot until the final buzzer.
“It was my favorite game,” said Cox, who was named the Moda Health Player of the Game.
After Mora's missed free throws it appeared Summit's state-title chase and lengthy winning streak would come to an end.
Now, the Storm are just a win away from playing for the 6A state championship.
“Missing those free throws, I knew I had to get our team back in it,” Mora said. “Caden and I being the leaders of this team probably didn’t have our best games, but we tried our hardest and kept playing. I’m excited that we came out on top and get another chance.”
