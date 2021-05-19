Kevin Sanchez was not going to believe the basketball season was actually starting until he put on his black Crook County No. 23 jersey with “Cowboys” printed across the front.
Tuesday night's season opener at Mountain View High School in Bend, a 84-67 win for the Cowboys, brought back the “winter” sports season — consisting of basketball, wrestling and swimming, which begin statewide this week. For basketball and wrestling, both considered “contact sports,” it was a late April decision by the Oregon Health Authority that gave the sports the green light.
Still, after 14 months of playing in Idaho, shoveling outdoor courts to practice and not being able to scrimmage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, playing in an actual basketball game in Central Oregon seemed out of reach despite the go-ahead from the state.
“At that point it was all about actions,” said Sanchez, the reigning Intermountain Conference Player of the Year. “I didn’t know I was going to play even today until I put on my jersey.”
Tuesday also marked the final day of required mask-wearing for indoor high school athletics for some. Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon School Activities Association and the OHA announced they would lift the mask mandate for "fully vaccinated students, staff, volunteers and spectators." (Schools may still choose to require face coverings).
How the state will handle the postseason is still to be determined as well. But for now, Crook County is more than happy to be back on the hardwood, hoping to build off of last season’s success.
“It’s about time,” said Crook County coach Jason Mumm. “We have a really committed group that really wants to play.”
Fourteen months ago, Crook County — nearly capping off its finest season in the school’s history — was the only Central Oregon team to have its winter season end prematurely before it could play in the fourth-place game at the Class 5A state tournament in Corvallis.
The Cowboys picked up right where they left off. They scored the first 11 points against Mountain View and played with a double-digit lead for most of the first half. Sanchez was nearly unstoppable in transition and getting to the basket, finishing with a game-high 37-points. Cayden Lowenbach added 21 points for the Cowboys in the win.
The Cougars, with only one senior on the varsity roster, would bring the game within one point midway through the third quarter, but could not keep pace with the experienced Cowboys, who boast six returning seniors from last season’s state tournament team.
Mountain View’s Quincy Townsend had a breakout performance in the season opener. The freshman guard gave Crook County fits, finishing with a team-high 30 points in his high school debut.
“He was a freshman giving it to our seniors — I had to get on our guys about it,” Mumm said. “This guy is a freshman but he made some tough shots and is a really good player. Mountain View is only going to get better. They battled like they always do. You are going to see them at the end of the year and it will be really good.”
Without a traditional postseason tournament, the Cowboys still think they can put together another banner season despite losing some of their size from last year's squad.
"We still have to rebound now, we don't have much size," Sanchez said. "Once we get our group going, I think we can still be really good. We are still figuring this new team out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.