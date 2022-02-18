The Lava Bears were in desperate need of a win against Mountain View Thursday night as the regular season draws to a close.
Not only would a win by the Bend High boys basketball team avenge an earlier season loss to its rival and avoid getting swept, but it would keep the Bears' postseason dreams alive.
With the gym capacity limits lifted, the Lava Bears outlasted the Cougars in front of a rambunctious pair of student sections, 57-49, pulling away in the final minutes.
“Packed gym, loud, cross-town rivalry, the kids will remember this for a long time,” said Bend High coach Aaron Johnson.
The Lava Bears (14-9 overall, 7-5 Mountain Valley Conference) and the Cougars (15-7, 6-6) are two of three teams, along with West Salem, in a battle for third place and the final 6A MVC automatic playoff spot. A loss for the Lava Bears might have kept them out of the 32-team playoff field.
Now the formula for a playoff berth is simple for Bend: win its next two games against South Salem and West Salem, teams the Bears beat the first time around in MVC play, and they will secure an automatic bid and make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“We needed a win tonight,” Johnson said. “We win our next two and we finish third in the league and it doesn’t matter what our ranking is, we are in. So we really want to win these next two games.”
As is expected in a rivalry game, the intensity was high and it was a nail-biter for most of the contest, with neither team being able to pull away. The game was tied going into halftime, and Mountain View held a 39-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Although the game was tight, it did not feel close to the Bend players on the court.
“I didn’t feel like we were down at any point of the game,” said junior Ben Keown, who finished with 12 points. “Even though it was close and it was a tie game for a lot of it, it felt like we were up by 10. We were in control and playing at our pace.”
Controlling the action for the Lava Bears was Cody Claussen. The senior guard did it all for Bend, scoring 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, grabbing six rebounds, and nabbing four steals.
While Claussen did knock down a pair of 3-pointers, most of his damage offensively came by attacking the basket, even though Mountain View’s 6-foot-11 Tane Prictor was waiting for him under the basket.
“It was a lot of attacking the paint,” Claussen said. “Tane blocks a lot of shots. I had to pump fake a lot to get under him. But getting in the paint really helped us the final three quarters.”
The first couple of minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lava Bears looked as if they were the more comfortable team and had taken control of the game. However, the first time Bend and Mountain View played, the Lava Bears held a lead with three minutes to go but were unable to hold on.
Also, it was a game that would likely come down to free throws, which the Lava Bears struggled with in the first three quarters, only going 5-of-15 from the line. In the final quarter, the Lava Bears made all 11 of their free throws, seven of them coming from Claussen.
Thursday night was a hurdle cleared for the Lava Bears, and now they are looking for small improvements in the final week of the regular season.
“We just want to continue to be crisp on what we do,” Johnson said. “We need to stay healthy and be a little more crisp and continue to have fun.”
