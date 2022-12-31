If there ever was a case to hold a single statewide basketball tournament, Friday’s matchup between Class 5A Summit and 3A Cascade Christian made a compelling argument that a school’s size doesn't really matter.
The 5A title hopeful Storm were upset 78-75 in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest championship game by the defending 3A champion Challengers, who claimed the annual tournament’s Summit Division.
“It was a great game,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “For us, we want to put our kids in pressure situations so that they can learn how to respond and learn how to trust each other. It was a great environment for these kids to grow and to learn.”
While the Holiday Hoopfest might not have had the national star power of the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland, with Bronny James (son of NBA superstar LeBron James), the country’s top-ranked team from Duncanville, Texas, and a local star in West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Friday afternoon’s game east of the Cascades featured four of the top 15 junior prospects in Oregon.
Medford's Cascade Christian came in with 7-foot junior Austin Maurer, the No. 1 junior in Oregon according to Prep Hoops Oregon, while Summit has three top juniors: Pearson Carmichael (No. 3), Collin Moore (No. 10) and Miguel Taylor (No. 14).
While Maurer showed why he is such an enticing college prospect, scoring 11 of his game-leading 27 points in the first quarter, multiple Challengers played well against the Storm, with junior wing Colsen Brown scoring 11 and sophomore guard Drew Hall adding 13.
“They are tested, they are state champions,” Frazier said. “They have a lot of good pieces and know how to play with one another, with great cohesion. It was a good challenge for us. I thought our kids got punched in the mouth early, but I thought they responded.”
Cascade Christian built a 24-15 lead after the first quarter and took a 43-35 lead into halftime. In the second half, Summit slowly started its comeback. With Maurer defending the rim and possessing the ability to halt the Storm's momentum on the offensive end as well, that comeback proved to be a challenge.
“When you are able to feed it into a player of that caliber, good things happen,” Frazier said. “Whenever they needed a bucket, they were able to get him the touch, and he was able to score or create for his teammates.”
Not to be outdone, Carmichael played exceptionally well in the second quarter, scoring 16 of his 26 points. He also hit crucial shots in the closing minutes of the game to keep the Storm within reach. Senior Hogan Carmichael finished with 13 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Junior Mac Bledsoe finished with 12, and Taylor also reached double digits with 10 points.
But it was not enough. The Challengers were able to hit their free throws at the end to hold on for a three-point win.
Summit opens Intermountain Conference play on Thursday against Ridgeview, still feeling optimistic about the team’s potential this season.
“Ultimately our kids competed at a level worthy of winning, and that is what we are looking for right now,” Frazier said. “We aren’t winning a state championship in December. We can build a foundation in December to win a championship in March.”
