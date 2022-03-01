Trinity basketball
Between the Trinity Lutheran boys and girls basketball teams, two players — Scooty Gilbert and Elli Kent — were named Players of the Year in the 1A Mountain Valley League, and boys coach Kyle Gilbert was named the MVL Coach of the Year. 

Gilbert was named the MVL’s POY for the second-straight year. In his final season, the four-year captain averaged 22.4 points and five rebounds per game. He led the Saints to four playoff appearances, including two trips to the state tournament. Freshman Jack Foley was the second Saint named to the first team. 

Kent shared the girls Player of the Year honors with Rogue Valley Adventist’s Emma Bischoff.

In three seasons with the Saints, Kent averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, and five steals and set the school record for most points scored in a game with 51. In February, Kent signed to play collegiately at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.

Joining Kent on the first team was junior Kaitlyn FitzHenry, who helped lead the Saints to the MVL title and a playoff berth.

 —Bulletin staff report

