He was named the Prep Hoops Oregon Player of the Year, then he was named the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year. Now, Summit junior Pearson Carmichael has completed the trifecta by being voted as the Class 5A Player of the Year by the state’s coaches.
In a year in which the Intermountain Conference showed its depth with four of the six teams making the playoffs and three advancing to the eight-team 5A state tournament, the all-state teams featured five local boys basketball players and three girls.
Carmichael, the IMC Player of the Year and Boise State hoops commit, averaged 23.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during the regular season, helping the Storm to an IMC title and a second-place finish at the state tournament.
Pearson is not the first Carmichael to bring home Player of the Year honors in his family, as his older brother Hogan was named the 5A Offensive Player of the Year in football last fall.
Joining Carmichael on the first team was Mountain View junior Quincy Townsend, who led the state in scoring at 24.1 points per game, while averaging 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Despite missing nearly all of the IMC schedule with a broken wrist, Redmond senior Evan Otten landed on the second team. In limited action he averaged 15.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game while helping the Panthers advance to the semifinals at the 5A state tournament.
Receiving honorable mention was Summit junior Collin Moore and Redmond’s Tanner Jones.
Mountain View junior Kasey Booster, the IMC Player of the Year who led the Cougars to their first conference title and a trip to the state tournament for the first time in more than a decade, was named to the 5A girls second team.
Summit senior Rose Koehler and Ridgeview senior Brooklyn Homan received honorable mention.
—Bulletin staff report
