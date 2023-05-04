He was named the Prep Hoops Oregon Player of the Year, then he was named the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year. Now, Summit junior Pearson Carmichael has completed the trifecta by being voted as the Class 5A Player of the Year by the state’s coaches.

In a year in which the Intermountain Conference showed its depth with four of the six teams making the playoffs and three advancing to the eight-team 5A state tournament, the all-state teams featured five local boys basketball players and three girls.

